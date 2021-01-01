Two-Piece Outfit Formulas That’ll Make Dressing for Summer a Breeze

The Everygirl’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

There’s nothing that makes dressing up during warmer months easier than throwing on a simple, two-piece summer outfit. It’s the perfect solution for days when your AC is broken (again) and you get hit with that last-minute “we’re getting drinks, you should come!” text. Wearing easy, hassle-free outfits that won’t suffocate you in the sweltering heat? Sounds like our idea of a good time.

These 10 simple summer outfit formulas will make dressing in warm weather an absolute breeze and are exactly the types of outfits you’ll be catching us in all summer long:

Biker shorts and an oversized graphic tee

It doesn’t get much easier than an oversized graphic tee and your comfiest biker shorts. Coupled with your favorite set of sneakers and a shoulder bag, this functional outfit will bring comfort and style on your next TJ’s run.

A tie blouse and linen trousers

This combo of a tie blouse and linen pants is effortlessly beautiful, and it’s the perfect dinner-to-drinks transition. Pair it with strappy sandals or peep-toe heels and you have a fit that’s bound to turn heads.

A black jumpsuit and denim jacket

She’s comfy, she’s chic, and she’s ready to take on the town. This casual jumpsuit and denim situation is the perfect solution for days when you want to feel like you’re comfy in pajamas while also looking effortlessly cool and collected.

Jeans and a white button-down

You just can’t go wrong with the classic jeans-and-a-white-button-down look. Dress it up with a pair of heels or down with your favorite sneakers and, no matter the occasion, you’ll be the chicest chick on the block.

Wide-leg pants and a satin wrap top

If there’s one trendy outfit that we’re drooling over this summer, it’s a satin wrap top with a set of wide-leg pants. This fit is perfectly balanced and is sure to be our new night-out go-to.

A crew neck sweater and tennis skirt

We’re loving the addition of a feminine skirt to an otherwise athleisure-type outfit. A tennis skirt and crewneck will give you the preppy look you didn’t know your outfit rotation was missing. Is she on her way to class? To the tennis courts? To have day drinks with her besties? They’ll never know.

A high-neck tank with a satin midi skirt

Elevate your average tank-top-and-jeans fit by swapping in a satin skirt that’ll give your legs some room to breathe and bring your outfit game to the next level. Just add a pair of white sneakers and your chicest sunnies, and you’re good to go.

A floral dress and leather jacket

Pairing a leather jacket with a flowy, floral dress is the perfect way to bring edge to an otherwise feminine look and is great for transitioning a look from day to night. This opposites-attract duo is truly a match made in heaven.

Overalls and a crop tee

Grab those 2016 (or 1994) overalls from the back of your closets because this outfit, overalls and a crop tee, is easy yet put together. It plays well with just about any casual occasion.

A delicate dress and structured blazer

Pairing a delicate dress with a structured blazer is such a powerful move, and it’s a great way to bring some shape to your most whimsical midi or maxi dress. Couple this with your favorite shoulder bag and a pair of peep-toe heels, and you’ve got yourself a foolproof summer look.