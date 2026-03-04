Angelina Jolie isn’t dating ‘Couture’ co-star Louis Garrel, sources say

Angelina Jolie is not romantically involved with her Couture co-star Louis Garrel, despite persistent speculation in recent weeks, multiple sources confirmed. Rumours began circulating after the pair were seen out to dinner together, prompting some outlets to suggest their on-screen chemistry had crossed over into real life.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old actress and Garrel, who is close to Jolie, were simply enjoying a meal as friends, nothing more. Insiders said that the two are “good friends who have friends in common,” and that Jolie remains single as she focuses on her family and her career.

The dinner sightings came as Couture, a Franco-American drama directed by Alice Winocour in which both Jolie and Garrel star, has been gaining attention after its French release. The film, which premiered internationally at festivals and explores themes of personal journey and artistic pursuit, has people talking both on and off screen.

Despite months of social media buzz, insiders stress that there’s no romantic relationship between Jolie and Garrel. The Oscar-winning star, who has been frequently linked to high-profile romances in the past, is said to be keeping her personal life private, focusing on raising her six children and pursuing her film projects.

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Couture’ press conference during the 73rd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Jolie has faced unfounded dating rumours. In previous years, she’s been linked to others in entertainment circles, only for those reports to be denied or clarified by her representatives. Today’s update makes it clear that her connection with Garrel is platonic.

At the same time, Jolie’s recent focus on her work has been evident: she’s been promoting Couture, which hit French theatres in February 2026, and balancing a busy schedule with family responsibilities. Meanwhile, her ex-husband Brad Pitt continues his own relationship and public life separate from Jolie’s.

For now, Jolie remains single and dedicated to her children and her craft, with no confirmed romantic involvement with Garrel or anyone else connected to Couture.

