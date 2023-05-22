Ben Affleck ‘could retire from public life’ amid Jennifer Lopez ‘feud’, says expert

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been married for over a year, but they have recently been seen having a number of seemingly heated exchanges. Some people have speculated that this is a sign that their relationship is in trouble, while others believe that it is simply a normal part of any relationship.

What do we know about their recent interactions?

In January 2023, Ben and Jennifer were photographed on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. In the photos, Ben can be seen sternly pointing towards something in the distance, while Jennifer looks visibly upset. This led some people to believe that there was tension between the two.

What do experts say?

A PR expert told The Mirror that it is possible that Ben is looking for a quieter life. They said that he does not seem to enjoy the public side of being an actor and that this could be putting a strain on his relationship with Jennifer.

However, the expert also said that it is important not to read too much into one photo. They pointed out that Ben and Jennifer have been seen putting on a loved-up display in recent weeks, and that they may simply be going through a rough patch.

What do we know about their relationship history?

Ben and Jennifer first met in 2002, and they were engaged in 2003. However, they called off their engagement in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021, and they got married in 2022.

What does the future hold for them?

It is impossible to say for sure what the future holds for Ben and Jennifer. However, it is clear that they are still very much in love. Only time will tell if they can overcome their recent challenges and build a lasting relationship.