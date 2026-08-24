Alex Cooper shows off growing baby bump in elegant wedding guest look

Pregnant Alex Cooper attended her brother Grant Cooper’s wedding in Massachusetts on Saturday, where she was photographed showing off her growing baby bump.

According to TMZ, Cooper attended the ceremony alongside family and friends as Grant married Emma Hayes.

The Call Her Daddy host wore a loose-fitting gold-and-white dress made of a satin-like material for the wedding. Cooper appeared to celebrate the occasion as her brother exchanged vows with Hayes.

Grant and Emma married at Saint Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Grant wore a traditional black tuxedo, while Emma chose a ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled skirt.

TMZ reported that the wedding took place exactly one year after Grant proposed to Emma, adding another significant detail to the couple’s special day.

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Alex Cooper has a close connection to her brother, who previously officiated her wedding to Matt Kaplan in April 2024. Cooper and Kaplan announced in May that they were expecting their first child.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came amid continued attention surrounding their company, Unwell. Cooper and Kaplan have faced allegations concerning the company’s workplace environment, though they have continued with their personal and professional commitments.

For the wedding celebration, Cooper appeared to put the focus on her family as she supported Grant on his wedding day. Her appearance also offered a glimpse of her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her first child with Kaplan.

Cooper rose to prominence as the host of Call Her Daddy, which became one of the most widely recognised podcasts in the United States. She later expanded her media business through Unwell, which she co-founded with Kaplan.