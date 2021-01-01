Maintain Your Skincare Routine During the Holidays

Vacation is those times of the year when you unwind and keep all stressful things away. But should you bid goodbye to skincare during those days? Absolutely not.

Here are some quick and simple tips for skincare while on vacation.

1. Moisturize

The most fundamental to every skincare routine is moisturizing. Any kind of travel, and especially air travel, has the ability to dry your skin out and this is when you need to dab on extra moisturizer on your face and other exposed areas just before getting on the airplane or prior to getting onto any mode of transport.

2. Protect your skin

You are most unlikely to be aware of the climatic conditions, environment, and humidity levels of the place you are visiting. So, it is better to be safe than sorry. Carry sunscreens, insect repellant creams, and calamine lotion with you every time you travel. Use adequate doses of sunscreens to block harmful rays of the sun.

3. Use only the best makeup products

Do you shudder at the thought of stepping out without makeup? In that case, make sure you bring along water-resistant eyeliners, mascara, and bronzers.

4. Use a hat when out

Is there a hat sleeping in some corner of your closet? Now is a good time to make some use of it. A hat is essential when you are on vacation. It doesn’t just give protection to your hair but also covers your face and neck from the sun’s rays. The wider the hat, the bigger the protection it offers.

5. Use lip balm liberally

A lip balm is the simplest of things to carry. Use it liberally as you travel. The lip balm keeps your lips hydrated and moisturizes them adequately. Both extremes of high heat and biting colds need the quintessential lip balm.

6. Use an antibacterial handwash

When you travel, your hands are the most vulnerable since they can carry bacteria and grime that cannot be seen. Avoid touching your face during travels. Touch if you must, do so after using an antibacterial hand wash so that you rid your hands of bacteria.

7. Sleep well

Sleep for as long as you can to lose the exhaustion from travel. Moreover, sleeping for at least 8 hours in a day means relaxation and clean and clear skin. Wear some rich night cream and a sleep mask and sleep your way to bliss. Wake up looking fresh and satiated.

8. Take frequent water breaks

Hydration is the most important need for your body. Wherever you go, carry a bottle of water along. Drink lots of water especially when you travel to avoid dehydration. This is all the more important especially when you travel to places of high temperatures.

9. Avoid heavy makeup

Sticking to little or no makeup when you travel is necessary. Heavy makeup can block skin pores and prevent them from breathing. Add the problem with grime and dust and you give yourself fresh acne and pimples when you come back home after your vacation.

A skincare routine is an absolute must when you travel and during vacations. Ignoring skin and hair during these days can show its results in a few days from then.