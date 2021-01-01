7 Natural Face Masks for Dry Skin

When it comes to beauty, girls can not accept anything but perfect smooth skin. Especially those with dry skin tend to be worried about their beauty quotient.

This is because dry skin tends to sap the natural moisture and glow off the skin. In order to avoid that and get glowing skin, here are a few homemade masks you can use to smooth out the dryness.

Milk and aloe

Mix 2 teaspoons of 100 % aloe vera with 2 teaspoons of powdered milk to make a thin paste. Apply the paste onto your face and let it be till it dries up. Gently wipe off the mask using warm water and cotton balls.

Avocado and honey

Mix a ripe mashed avocado into a creamy pulp with 2 tablespoons of honey. Leave the mask on for about 15 minutes and wash it off with warm water. Repeat this regularly and see the effects.

Yogurt and honey

Add a spoonful of natural yogurt to a spoon of honey and mix it well. Let the mask be on your face for 15 minutes and wash it with warm water. This is extremely useful for dry or burned skin. The coolness of yogurt works well on inflammations.

Banana and yogurt

Peel half a banana and mash it. Add about 4 spoons of yogurt to it and mix to make a smooth paste. Rinse it off with warm water after 15 minutes. This mask helps to remove dead skin cells and hence exfoliates dry skin.

Egg yolk and honey

Make a smooth paste using egg yolk and honey. Apply it on your face for about 15 minutes and wash it off. Honey helps to moisturize dry skin.

Honey and milk mask

Take 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 teaspoons of milk. Leave this sticky mixture on for 15 minutes and get rid of dry skin. This is a quick-fix facial for dry skin.

Carrot and avocado

1 peeled carrot, half avocado, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, and egg yolk go into making this facial mask for dry skin. Apply this mixture on a clean face and leave it for about 15 minutes. Wash it with water and wipe your face.