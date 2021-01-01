7 DIY Oatmeal Face Masks

Oatmeal is a wonder food that does not just enrich your health but also enhances your skin and beauty.

Oatmeal when combined with other ingredients can offer several advantages to your skin. Here are some DIY simple and effective oatmeal face masks for glowing, youthful, and supple skin.

Read Also: 7 Homemade Facial Cleansers



Apple and oatmeal

This oatmeal face mask is ideal for skin types including sensitive ones. Besides exfoliating, this face mask also leaves your skin refreshed. Add one tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of oatmeal to 2 tablespoons of applesauce.

Put in a few drops of rose water and apply the mask to your face. Let it stay for 10 to 15 minutes and finally rinse with lukewarm water.

Oatmeal with yogurt

Combine a quarter cup of finely ground oats, 2 tablespoons of whole milk plain yogurt, and 1 teaspoon of honey to make a paste. Wash face and pat dry. Apply the mask to your face and mask and let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse with tepid water and pat dry. Sensitive or dry skin; all kinds can observe the visible differences with this face mask.

Oatmeal with yogurt and egg white

This face mask is a great solution for instant face brightening results. Add half a cup of hot water to one-third cup of oatmeal and let them settle for a couple of minutes.

Next, introduce 2 tablespoons of honey and yogurt each to the mix. Finally, mix in one egg white. Make a face mask and allow it to sit on the face for 15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water.

Simply oatmeal

Oatmeal by itself is a great ingredient. Using just one ingredient that can work wonders is simpler, faster and convenient. Cook plain oatmeal. Let it cool down and apply on the face when it is slightly warm. Never make the mistake of applying hot oatmeal to your skin.

Inflammation and skin redness are both visibly reduced with the application of cooked oatmeal on affected areas. Let the mask sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

Oatmeal and lemon

Mix together 2 tablespoons of oatmeal and one teaspoon of lemon juice and honey each to make a paste. Apply, allow to sit, and finally rinse off. Ideal for dry skin, this face mask moisturizes skin and gives it the much-needed glow.

Oatmeal and almond oil

When skin is growing mature with age, it tends to get dry and undernourished. Using the right kind of products can delay the process of aging and replenish skin with essential nutrients.

Combine half cup cooked oatmeal, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon almond oil, half mashed banana, and one tablespoon of honey to make a paste. Leave on face for 10 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Oatmeal and honey for eliminating acne

For this super easy and fantastic face mask, you can use oatmeal as it is or grind it into a fine powder. To a quarter a cup of oatmeal, add 1 tablespoon raw honey and a few drops of water to make the consistency right. Let the mask dry on the face and rinse with warm water.

The paste must neither trickle from face after application nor be hard to spread. Frequent application will bring a visible difference in acne formation and related scars.