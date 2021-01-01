9 Effective Homemade Packs To Get Rid Of Back Acne Overnight

Who doesn’t want to show off that shiny and smooth back in a sexy ensemble? But there is something very stubborn that’s getting in your way. It’s none other than the acne breakouts on your back that stop you from having an edge over the others.

Well, why should the patchy and discomforting acne become the reason you give up on deep neck blouses, backless, and other bold ensembles? It’s time to banish them from your back and tackle them like a professional. Just use these simple and effective remedies as your ‘backup’ plan.

1. Oatmeal and curd pack

Treat your skin to oatmeal and curd and see the results like never before. While oatmeal acts as an exfoliator and removes excess oil, curd leaves your skin moisturized. Together the concoction will prove magical to enhance the complexion of your back.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Blend 3 tablespoons of oatmeal into the powder.

Add a tablespoon or two of curd and apply it to your back.

Keep it on for 20 minutes and then go for a warm bath.

Repeat it twice a week to have a flawless and glowing back.

2. Rice powder and tomato scrub

You can blindly rely on rice and tomato to have an acne-free back. Rich in Vitamins, tomato vanishes from the marks, and rice powder too leaves your skin clear of scars and patches. In fact, the combo tackles the acne that makes the skin texture rough and coarse.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Crush a tomato and mix it with rice powder.

Apply the pulp on the affected area and rub gently with tiny circular movements.

Wash with cold water after 30 minutes.

The phenomenon will reduce the occurrence of acne and will also treat tanning of the back.

3. Turmeric and besan pack

©: fashioncentral

Indians swear by this magical treatment of turmeric and besan (gram flour). The products together help keep a lot of skin issues at bay including back acne. They help in absorbing excess oil that causes acne and help in lightening the marks.

Method:

Mix turmeric and gram flour (besan) to form a paste.

You can add curd as well for a soothing effect on the back.

Apply it as a pack and leave for half an hour.

Rinse it off to have a cleaner-looking and acne-free back.

4. Salt-water bath

Salt is not only effective for an acne-prone back but is also a sensuous ingredient that is therapeutic and rejuvenating. A nice long soak in saltwater will dry out oily patches, make your skin supple and relax a stiff back. Needless to say, the abrasive nature of the salt also helps exfoliate your skin naturally.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Fill your bathtub with lukewarm water.

Add a ladle full of salt to the water.

Scrub gently while bathing.

Soak yourself for about 20 minutes.

You will love to see the pigmentation vanishing away from your back.

5. Tea tree oil pack

Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory tea tree is one of the few remedies that are worth trying. The compound Terpinene present in tea tree oil kills the bacteria that cause acne. You too can swear by this popular beauty hack.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Add 2-3 drops of tea tree oil to 1-cup of water.

Use a large cotton ball to apply the solution to the back.

Let it dry for 15 minutes at least. Wipe it off or take a refreshing bath.

Repeat thrice a week.

It helps shrink the pores and hence reduces the acne breakout.

6. Cinnamon and honey mask

It is one of the quickest home remedies to get rid of back acne. Honey helps moisturize the skin and clears away oil, dirt, and bacteria. Cinnamon contains strong anti-bacterial properties that kill the acne-causing bacteria.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Grind some cinnamon into a powder and add 2 tablespoons honey and lemon to it.

Apply it as a pack on your back and leave for 15 -20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Repeat regularly.

The process helps tackle the build-up of oil and hence reduces acne.

7. Lemon juice and orange pulp\

The citric acid and Vitamin C in lemon juice make it powerful to remove dead skin cells and encourage new skin growth. The anti-bacterial properties help remove blackheads and dry out acne.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Apply fresh-squeezed lemon juice on your clean back.

Let it dry as you dress in comfortable clothing.

Wash it off with warm water after half an hour.

Repeat daily for at least a week to prevent acne and have a whitening effect.

Those who have sensitive skin are not advised to use lemon or citrus fruits.

8. Aloe vera pack

Power-house of nutrients, vitamins, antifungal and regenerative properties, aloe vera is always your best beauty bet. It not only kills the acne-causing elements but also encourages the growth of new cells in the affected area.

©: fashioncentral

Method:

Take a freshly-cut aloe vera pulp and turn it into an acne-fighting mask.

Take the gel, apply it to your back and let it dry.

Repeat 3-4 times daily to heal back acne breakouts.

The method also treats redness, tanning and acts as a wonderful skin hydrator.

9. Sandalwood powder pack

The queen of all beauty regimes, sandalwood powder has anti-microbial properties. It can help you bid adieu to the zits, pimples, blackheads, and acne on your back.

©: fashioncentral

Method: