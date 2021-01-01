5 Yoga Poses for Glowing Skin

There is no need for makeup, if you practice yoga for glowing skin. You heard it right; yoga helps your skin to stay healthy and beautiful. Flaunt your natural beauty with some yoga poses for glowing skin, read on.

Plough Pose (Halasana)

Lie down on the mat in a relaxed position. Lift your legs in the upward direction slowly. Form a right angle between your lower and upper torso.

Push your legs with your hands if you are a beginner. Breathe in and breathe out slowly. Hold this posture for about fifteen seconds and slowly bring your legs back on the mat. Do this five times to begin with. This pose will help to increase blood circulation, which will help to make your skin glow.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Lie down on your stomach with hands on the side. Relax and breathe for five seconds. Now, slowly bring both the knees upwards near your buttocks.

With the help of hands, hold your ankles. Try pulling your legs to form a bow pose. Hold the position for about fifteen to twenty seconds. The breathing pattern for this pose should be normal. This pose will help to make your skin firm and will reduce dullness.

Twisted seated Pose

Sit on a mat cross-legged and practice some deep breathing tricks. Now, place your left hand on the right thigh by slowly twisting your torso. Exhale loudly when you do this.

Hold the position for twenty seconds. Now, place your right hand on the left thigh by twisting your torso. Practice this pose five to eight times on a daily basis. This pose helps to repair the damaged tissues of the skin, thus preventing wrinkles and lines on the skin. Get a natural glow on your skin by practicing this pose.

Surya Namaskara Pose

The famous Surya Namaskara pose has 12 different postures. By practicing at least five Surya Namaskaras on a daily basis, you can get a glowing skin.

Surya Namaskara helps to de-stress the body and skin. It helps to remove all the unwanted toxins from the body, this helps to maintain a natural looking skin. It can naturally make your skin glow.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Lie on the mat with your eyes closed. Loosen your body and forget about everything. Think about all the positive things in life. Take soft breaths while you are doing this pose. This will help to maintain a good looking skin naturally.