6 Reasons to Avoid Getting Obsessed About Your Looks

“Pretty is as pretty does”, which means that beauty is only skin deep. Right from childhood, most of us are brought up with stories of Cinderella, Snow White, Rapunzel, Red Riding Hood, and Sleeping beauty.

All of these are stories that focus so much on the aspect of being externally pretty, that we start obsessing about the importance of physical beauty. Often, people tend to believe that exterior beauty can overshadow inner beauty.

Listed below are reasons why you must not get so obsessed about looks.

1. It can affect relationships

Obsession about looks makes you start liking people only for their external appearances. Thus, you tend to lose out on the best relationships with people just because you are not satisfied by the way they look. Always remember, beauty is only skin deep. You may get attracted towards a person for their looks, but in time it is the person that they are that will determine how happy they can keep you.

2. It may negatively affect your judgments

Beauty-obsessed people tend to judge a person by the way they look. They find someone attractive, they automatically assume that the person is nice and vice versa. However, what they don’t seem to understand is that looks can be deceptive. Hence if you become beauty-obsessed it will result in you making disaster judgments about people and thus making terrible decisions.

3. You may develop an inferiority complex

Not always is it possible to look your best. There will be days when you will not be able to look that good physically. On such days, if you are beauty-obsessed, you are most likely to get low self-esteem. Also, there will always be someone who is prettier than you. When you come across such a person, you will start having feelings of inferiority and envy.

4. You tend to become materialistic

If you get obsessed with looks, you tend to dig for everything that looks good from the outside. The real utility of something doesn’t seem as important as the appearance is to you. It could be anything, like the home you live in or the phone you use, or even the clothes you wear. It makes you more materialistic.

5. You tend to waste money

Materialism will make you spend more than you earn before you realize it. You will become so conscious about everything around you that you will find the need to constantly spend unnecessary money on ‘correcting’ things.

6. You tend to be unhappy

Beauty-obsessed people are seldom happy with their lives. They are constantly searching for ways to look better and better, and are never satisfied by the way they are looking. As a result, they are never able to be happy, because no matter how hard they try, they are never completely satisfied.