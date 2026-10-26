Kim Kardashian puts on busty display at All’s Fair premiere as she spills out of leopard print dress

Kim Kardashian had all eyes on her as she wore a daring leopard-print gown Saturday to the Rome Film Festival season two premiere of Hulu’s All’s Fair.

The 46-year-old plays divorce attorney Allura Grant. She posed at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica with co-stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts, and her mother, Kris Jenner, an executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy.

Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor also star. The series premiered in November 2025 and returns for a second season on November 4.

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production insider told The U.S. Sun:

“The numbers are still coming in because it needs to be a full calendar week, but the ratings have been incredible. There was an enormous shift within the first 24 hours and the momentum hasn’t stopped there.

“It’s become the biggest Hulu premiere drop in years and one of the biggest of all time. Hulu has already told Ryan Murphy that they are all in for a season two, and he is already writing and thinking of ideas for the second season.”

A leopard print statement

Kim Kardashian posed on the red carpet in Rome on Saturday, wearing a leopard print maxi gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The reality star, who plays attorney Allura Grant in Hulu’s All’s Fair, paired the dress with a matching scarf and black stilettos for the premiere at the 21st Rome Film Festival, held at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Kim’s hourglass silhouette

Kardashian turned to pose for photographers, showing off the hourglass silhouette of her animal print gown. The 46-year-old was among the stars who attended the screening of All’s Fair, the legal drama that debuted on Hulu in November 2025 and aired nine episodes before being renewed for a highly anticipated second season arriving on November 4 on the streaming service.

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Mother and producer

Kardashian smiled alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, who serves as an executive producer on All’s Fair together with Ryan Murphy and her daughter. The mother-daughter duo posed together at the Rome Film Festival, where the series was screened twice on Saturday evening, at 7:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m., for festival audiences gathered at the Italian capital’s concert complex.

Sarah Paulson joins the carpet

Sarah Paulson joined Kardashian on the carpet in Rome. The actor stars in the Hulu drama as part of an ensemble cast that also includes Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor. The series follows a successful divorce attorney who is a partner at an all-female law firm, a role played by Kardashian herself in the legal drama.