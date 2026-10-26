Meghan Markle sent father final letter after amputation, saying he would never meet her children

Meghan Markle reportedly sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., a final letter in December 2025, informing him that she knew about allegations against him involving child sexual abuse material and that he would never meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a report by The Sun, cited by PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex sent the letter while her father was recovering in a hospital in the Philippines after undergoing a leg amputation. The letter reportedly marked the final time she intended to contact him, bringing another development to their long-running family estrangement.

Sources cited in the report said Meghan wanted to ensure that her father received and read the letter. Hospital staff reportedly delivered it to him, and he read it several times.

The letter allegedly addressed the accusations that had recently emerged publicly, with Meghan telling her father that she was aware of the allegations and would not allow him to meet her children. The reported communication also stated that she would not contact him again.

The development follows reports that Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan’s half-brother, allegedly discovered hundreds or thousands of images depicting child sexual abuse among belongings at his father’s former home in Cebu, the Philippines. He reportedly alerted authorities in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

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Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images; Good Morning Britain/ITV

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, has denied the allegations, describing them as lies. The claims have not been established as fact, and authorities are examining the allegations.

Meghan addressed the situation publicly on October 23, saying she was deeply distressed by the reports and that her decision to keep her father away from her children had been made to protect them.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The Duchess also revealed that she had been made aware of troubling allegations against her father after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. She said she had been assured that the claims were being investigated.

The Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed receiving a letter containing allegations of alleged offending outside the United Kingdom in January 2019. The force said it passed the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but did not share the details with other law enforcement agencies. It is reviewing how the matter was handled and considering whether to refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Meghan’s relationship with her father deteriorated in the lead-up to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas Sr. did not attend the ceremony and has never met Archie, seven, or Lilibet, five.

The reported letter provides further insight into the circumstances surrounding Meghan’s decision to maintain the estrangement. However, the allegations against Thomas Sr. remain unproven, and he continues to deny wrongdoing.