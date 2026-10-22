Princess Kate reportedly at the end of her patience with Harry and Meghan

The rift between the royal family and the Sussexes has reportedly taken a drastic turn, just as matters appeared to be edging toward a reconciliation.

Prince William had shown no sign of being open to a reunion with his estranged brother. Even so, sources had claimed that Princess Kate was tasked with bringing the two sides together to put an end to the feud.

King Charles is said to believe the rift has “dragged on” for far too long. However, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nottingham has reportedly unsettled a few things. Harry’s latest interview with GQ now appears to have dealt the final blow to any hopes of peace.

Amid the turmoil, the Princess of Wales, who is often seen as someone who looks for the positive, has “reached a breaking point” with the string of events.

“She’s spent years biting her tongue, trying to be the bigger person and putting William’s feelings ahead of her own,” an insider told Closer magazine.

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The source added that Kate feels “enough is enough” and can no longer contain her frustration. There is also a sense within the family that the royals are being treated as a joke, with the feud frequently used as material for comedy, particularly on major shows such as SNL UK.

Catherine reportedly does not trust Harry and Meghan, yet she feels she has no option left but to call out their actions. Having stayed silent for so long, she is said to be tired of pretending that everything is fine.

“She can’t keep swallowing her anger and pretending everything is fine,” the source said, noting the “last thing she wants is to give Meghan another conversation that could potentially end up in the public domain”.

That concern is understood to be shaping how Kate approaches the situation. Rather than confronting the Sussexes directly, she is believed to be weighing other ways of getting her point across without handing them fresh material.

“Kate’s looking for a way to get her message across through somebody completely removed from the family drama,” the source added.

As with many royal stories of this kind, the claims come from an unnamed insider, and neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes have publicly commented on them. Whether the reported shift in Kate’s stance will have any effect on the long-running feud remains to be seen.