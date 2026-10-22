Jennifer Lopez is ‘convinced’ Brett Goldstein is the one for her

Is Jennifer Lopez already imagining wedding bells with Brett Goldstein? According to insiders, the singer may be moving faster than her reported new romance with the Ted Lasso star warrants, and some of her friends are said to be worried.

Rob Shutter claims that what is supposedly a casual relationship has Lopez, 57, thinking about a much bigger future with Goldstein, 46.

“Jennifer is obsessed. She’s convinced Brett could be the one,” an insider noted. “They’ve barely started dating, and she’s already planning their future. She will never learn!”

The pair reportedly grew close while filming Netflix’s Office Romance, though sources suggest their very different lifestyles could complicate matters.

“Brett is a normal British bloke. Jennifer travels with an entire entourage,” a source explained. “He wants a girlfriend, not an entire Hollywood production!”

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While one of them may be simply enjoying the early stages of a romance, the other is allegedly already thinking about what comes next.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Brett thinks they’re having fun. Jennifer thinks it’s destiny,” an insider shared. “She’s already talking about spending time in London. He’s nowhere near that stage!”

The claims have reportedly left friends concerned that Lopez could be heading down a familiar road, given her high-profile relationships with Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony. Those close to her allegedly see a pattern in how she approaches love.

“Different man, same movie,” a source said. “Jennifer falls hard, moves fast and expects forever. Even Ben, who loves attention, couldn’t handle the circus!”

It is worth noting that these claims come from unnamed sources. Neither Lopez nor Goldstein has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship or the expectations attributed to it, so the accounts should be treated with caution.

Still, if the reports are accurate, the central question is whether the two are simply moving at different speeds, or whether another Hollywood love story is getting ahead of itself.

For now, the supposed gap between Goldstein’s relaxed approach and Lopez’s reported hopes for a lasting future remains unconfirmed, and only the two of them know where things truly stand.