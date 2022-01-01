The Best Coconut Oil Hair Mask to Soften and Strengthen Your Strands

Sure, you can cook with it, but coconut oil in hair is actually a genius beauty trick! Coconut oil has long been a secret of women in the Caribbean, who use it to keep their locks thicker, fuller, and more beautiful. Why not borrow a bit of their island inspiration, and try a coconut oil hair mask at home for pennies?

The health benefits of coconut oil are countless.

Coconut oil contains vitamins E and K, plus iron — all of which are essential to growing healthy hair. It helps your body fight two causes of hair loss: scalp-irritating dandruff, which closes follicles, and alopecia, linked in some studies to a microbe. Plus, the journal Pharmaceutical Biology found that virgin coconut oil inhibits chronic inflammation, a common cause of damaged follicles and hair loss in females. And, because it’s so moisturizing, coconut oil keeps the hair you already have thick and healthy, preventing the breakage and damage that can contribute to thinning.

Coconut Oil for Hair Loss

Female hair loss is a common complaint, and the causes are varied. But if you’re looking for a natural remedy for hair loss, we have one: Coconut oil in hair can truly help. Really!

It’s also a powerful antimicrobial, antiviral, and antifungal that’s mild enough for all hair types. Additionally, we love coconut oil because it doesn’t cost as much as fancier at-home hair treatments. It’s budget-friendly and easy — and who doesn’t need more of that in their beauty routine?

Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Ready to try this genius solution for thinning, damaged hair? Pick up coconut oil at any grocery or health food store, and make your own weekly hair mask:

Start by warming 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in your palms. Massage it into your scalp before bed, wrapping your hair in a towel to protect your pillowcase. Let the coconut oil work its magic overnight, and then wash your hair as you normally would in the morning.

Don’t have enough time? Another way to work it:

Gently massage a dab of coconut oil into your scalp for several minutes. Then, wear a shower cap and relax for 20 minutes before shampooing. Repeat on a weekly basis — though you’ll notice a change after just one use, since the oil immediately plumps up each strand.

Important note: While it’s very rare, some people can have an allergic reaction to coconut oil, do a patch test a small area of your arm before widely applying the oil.