8 Tips to Get Rid of Blemishes

If acne is hard to deal with, think again. Think of those scars and blemishes they leave behind. Not only do these blemishes steal away good looks, but they are also unsightly and sometimes even tough to get rid of. Here are some tried-and-tested tips to get rid of blemishes.

Wash your face

Washing your face is important but do not overdo it. When dirt, grime, oil or bacteria clog into pores, they become enlarged. So, washing once in the morning and once more in the night will help to keep the surface clean and grime-free. Pores become smaller and blemishes begin to diminish. However, excessive washing strips skins off excess moisture.

Apply cold compress

Take an ice cube, cover it with a clean washcloth and place this wrap on the blemishes for about five minutes. However, this has to be done as soon as a blemish shows up for better results. The ice wrap helps in bringing down inflammation and the earlier it bids goodbye, the lesser will the marks get to be.

Apply a mixture of lemon, almond oil, honey and milk powder

Take equal portions of almond oil, honey, juice of lemon, and milk powder. Mix them together and apply on the blemishes. Let it dry for 20 minutes before rinsing off. Even the toughest of tans can be eliminated with this paste.

Also, this mix can be stored in the refrigerator for even a week and re-used whenever necessary.

Watch your diet

Many times, what you eat can also trigger acne and thereby result in breakouts and blemishes. Therefore, make sure you restrict the quantity of meat and dairy products you consume. These foods can aggravate or even trigger breakouts. So, watch what you eat.

Apply a paste of baking soda and water

Baking soda has the potential to minimize breakouts as well as reduce pores. Take 2 tablespoons each of baking soda and warm water to make a smooth paste. Massage this paste with circular motions on areas that are inundated with pores for 30 seconds.

Rinse using cold water. Repeat this exercise every night for a week and thereafter bring the frequency down to 4 times a week. However baking soda is not recommended if you have very sensitive skin.

Use potato juice

Some women have pigmentation scars on their face that bring down the beauty of skin and overall appearance. There are great and safe home remedies for reducing pigmentation.

Rubbing raw and peeled potatoes half on pigmentation helps to bring down discoloration. Similarly, potato juice is another good alternative to reduce these blemishes on the face. Also, raw papaya and some unboiled milk can do wonders for pigmentation. Mix the two and massage on the face to minimize pigmentation and other blemishes.

Apply a paste of mustard and other kitchen essentials

Make a paste of yellow mustard, red lentil powder and sunflower seeds on your face. Clean face with warm water and pat dry. Apply the paste on your face and let it stay overnight. Rinse off in the morning and notice visible results in a short span of time.

Try aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel has amazing health properties for treating a wide variety of skin and health disorders. Aloe has the ability to give you clean and clear skin. Mix 3 vitamin E capsules in aloe vera gel and apply on blemishes for excellent results over a period of time.

There are multiple remedies to minimize or remove blemishes on face. However, trying them out in the initial stages is important for quicker and more holistic results.