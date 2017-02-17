Keep Motivated with Your Fitness Routine with These 5 Tips

To maintain your health, it is crucial to make physical activity a part of your daily life. Given how hectic life can be, however, that’s often easier said than done. The trick to staying in great shape is staying motivated about your fitness, and the following five tips are sure to help:

1: Set Goals – Always have a goal to strive for in your physical fitness routine. Whether this means being able to run a mile in a certain period of time or simply walking a certain number of steps per day, it will help you to keep your eye on the prize. Keep the momentum going by rewarding yourself for reaching milestones too.

2: Play Music – A study by the Brunel University School of Sports Education revealed that listening to music while working out increases endurance by up to 15 percent. Create several long playlists of upbeat, motivational music to get you in the right mindset for breaking a sweat. That way, you’ll always have a personal soundtrack cheering you on.

3: Work Out with Others – Buddy up with some friends and start working out together. This might mean attending group fitness classes of some kind, but it also might mean joining a local running or cycling club. You might even round up a few friends for daily workouts at the gym. Having others around is always very inspiring.

4: Keep it Varied – It’s easy to get stuck in a rut and to lose your motivation for staying fit. Ward this off by mixing up the types of workouts that you do. A combination of circuit training, weight training, group classes, core strengthening workouts and other activities will not only keep you on your toes, but it will improve your overall fitness too.

5: Treat Yourself to New Workout Clothes – Since you’re making physical fitness such a priority, you deserve to look and feel great while working out. Ditch those boring old workout clothes and treat yourself to something nice and new on a regular basis. Fabletics offers a VIP account that gives you great discounts on a constantly revolving selection of workout clothes, so be sure to check it out. Finally, be kind to yourself. There will be times when you just aren’t feeling it, and that is okay. This usually means that you need a rest day. Take one, and then get right back in the saddle the next day!