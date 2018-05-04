Rihanna is Vogue‘s June cover star, and as usual, she’s stunning. Inside the magazine, the singer and costar of the upcoming heist film Ocean’s 8 opened up about turning 30 earlier this year (“Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs?”) and launching her wildly successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

The self-proclaimed “bad gal” also dished about her personal life, confirming that she has found time for love, and even addressed that awkward 2016 VMAs moment when Drake professed his love for her to the world.