6 Ways to Prevent Sleep Wrinkles

If you thought that wrinkles appear only as a sign of aging, you are wrong. Wrinkles can make an untimely appearance on your face and body even if you are sleeping in the wrong position or if you have an irregular bedtime routine. Here are a few ways in which you can prevent sleep wrinkles.

Read Also: Treatments Available with Permanent Makeup and Botox Treatments

Use moisturizer or night cream before going to bed

Cleansing your face and applying moisturizer before you go to bed is an important step in preventing sleep wrinkles. If you go to bed without moisturizing, your skin’s arid texture will make it more prone to wrinkles.

Use anti-wrinkle cream or any other night cream infused with the goodness of Shea butter, Vitamin E, and other essential oils. Make this a daily habit so that you start seeing the positive effect of moisturizing over a period of time.

Sleep on your back as much as possible

As much as you would love to curl up like a cat or lay flat on your chest after an exhaustive day, remember that doing so can cause sleep wrinkles. If you sleep on your sides for too long, the skin on the side of your face, arms, and shoulders can get wrinkled.

And if you sleep on your chest for too long, the skin on your nose, chin, and upper chest can get wrinkled. Place extra pillows all around you so that your body movement remains restricted as you sleep.

Use satin sheets

Although there is no clinical research or data to prove that using satin sheets causes lesser sleep wrinkles, you can stay on the safer side and replace your sheets.

Not only will satin get you to sleep easily because of its silky texture, but it will also rub lesser with your skin causing fewer wrinkles. Satin sheets may also absorb a lesser amount of natural oils from your skin while you sleep. This will prevent too many sleep lines from appearing on your body.

Use linen and nightwear which is not textured or embossed

The wrong type of linen or nightwear can also be attributed as one of the major causes for getting sleep wrinkles. If your linen or nightwear has prints that are embossed or self-textured, they may get imprinted on your skin.

When this happens one night after the other, it may become difficult to get rid of such type of sleep wrinkles.

Try a pillow that suits you

There are many special anti-wrinkle pillows available in the market that claim to reduce sleep wrinkles. If you don’t want to invest in such an expensive variety, you can simply replace your existing pillow with a more comfortable one.

If your pillow is too high or too low for the level of your neck, that too could be the cause of sleep wrinkles on your face.

Set a healthy sleeping routine

In addition to minute steps that you should take to prevent sleep wrinkles, it is important that you don’t forget your basics. Maintain a regular bedtime and try to get at least eight hours of sleep every day.

Having a haphazard sleeping schedule can cause stress which can also be the reason for your sleep wrinkles. – magforwomen