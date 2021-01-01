Troubled with acne, dark circles, or pigmentation? Solutions are all available in readymade packages. But just imagine how good and safe it would be to make some of these remedies on your own.

There is nothing as cost-saving or as secure as a homemade beauty solution for your problems. Also, it is not always that you have access to beauty products.

Read Also: 8 Tips to Get Rid of Blemishes

Especially in such cases, there are myriad options you can try from home that can help you cure your beauty-related woes. Check out 5 DIY quick beauty solutions.

For lip exfoliation

Dried and chapped lips tend to make you uncomfortable. If you do not find a lip balm handy, it only adds to your irritation. At such times, try something at home. Mix a spoon of white or cane sugar with a drop of honey and rub it on your lips.

Wash it off with lukewarm water after a few minutes. This solution is great for removing dead cells from your lips and preventing dryness.

For removing makeup naturally

You might be accustomed to makeup removers and cleansers, but natural makeup removers are safe on your skin and refreshing. Dab some extra virgin olive oil using a cotton ball and remove your makeup. This skin-friendly oil helps in rejuvenating cells and moisturizes the skin.

For removing dark circles

Stress, poor sleep, and lack of a nutritious diet lead to dark circles around your eyes. Well, concealers and a list of creams can help you lighten or hide it. But, think of a safe option and home remedies come into the picture.

Refrigerate cucumber and place the cold slices beneath your eyes every morning for about 10-20 minutes. Potato slices can also be used like cucumber to reduce dark circles. If both these options are not available, go for teabags. Place tea bags on your eyes for 10-15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water.

For hair care

Shampoos, conditioners, and serums work great to control frizzy hair. But they spoil the quality of hair in the long run. Instead, slightly heat coconut oil and apply it to your hair.

Massage gently throughout. Wash your hair with baking soda and rinse with vinegar. This DIY solution takes care of your hair. Regular use of artificial shampoos strips your hair of natural oils, so go for this homebound treatment instead of using shampoos always.

For discoloration of nails

Wearing nail paint every day will ultimately leave a yellowish mark on your nails. A DIY solution for this would be a mix of vinegar or soap in lukewarm water and dip your nails in it for 25 minutes. Rubbing it with a lemon wedge also helps in removing the discoloration.

For almost every beauty care product in the market, there is an alternative you can make at home. These DIY solutions are easy, economical, and safe, so try them at home. – magforwomen