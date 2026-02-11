A federal contractor responsible for conducting background checks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel was arrested in a Minnesota undercover sex trafficking operation, a case local authorities say is among the most troubling they have encountered.

Brashad Johnson, 36, a Department of Defense contractor who performed background investigations for ICE and other federal agencies, was one of 30 men arrested during a coordinated sting operation in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to reporting by CBS News.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges described Johnson’s arrest as particularly alarming.

“This is the most disturbing arrest that we’ve had here,” Hodges said during a press conference. “He is a backgrounder for ICE, Homeland Security, and federal agencies. So when you’re getting your security clearance, this is one of the guys that does your background, which is kind of scary.”

ICE employee and state worker Rashad Johnson was among 16 men arrested in a sex trafficking sting, according to reports. Police said his arrest was especially disturbing given his work background tied to ICE and other federal agencies. pic.twitter.com/xvXUUdDbHt — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) February 10, 2026

Authorities said 28 of the suspects arrested in the operation are expected to face gross misdemeanor charges. Two others were charged with felonies due to prior offenses.

The operation targeted individuals allegedly attempting to pay for sex, part of ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat trafficking and exploitation in the area.

Johnson’s arrest is not the first time someone connected to ICE has been implicated in a similar sting in Bloomington, a suburb of roughly 90,000 residents just outside Minneapolis.

In November, another ICE employee, Alexander Steven Back, 41, was arrested during a separate undercover operation known as “Operation Creep.” According to a criminal complaint cited by People magazine, Back allegedly responded to a prostitution advertisement and continued communicating after an undercover officer disclosed she was younger than advertised.

The complaint states that when asked if he was “ok if I’m a lil younger than my ad says,” Back allegedly replied, “Sure.”

“When he was arrested, he said, ‘I’m ICE, boys,’” Hodges said at the time. “Well, unfortunately for him, we locked him up.”

That earlier operation resulted in 16 men being identified as allegedly attempting to solicit a 17-year-old girl.

The latest arrest comes amid heightened national scrutiny of ICE operations in Minnesota. Recent enforcement actions and related controversies have drawn intense political debate, amplifying attention on the agency’s conduct and oversight.

Critics were quick to weigh in online following news of Johnson’s arrest, raising questions about security clearances and internal vetting procedures. One political commentator posted on social media that allowing someone in such a role to hold a high-level clearance raised serious concerns about accountability.

While federal contractors often operate under strict review standards, the case has reignited discussion about how thoroughly those entrusted with sensitive investigative responsibilities are themselves screened and monitored.

Background investigators play a critical role in determining eligibility for security clearances across multiple agencies, including ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. Their work involves examining criminal records, financial history, and personal associations to assess trustworthiness and national security risk.

For many observers, the irony is hard to ignore: a person tasked with vetting others for federal service now faces criminal charges himself.

As the legal process moves forward, the case underscores the importance of internal safeguards within federal contracting systems. It also highlights how local law enforcement operations can expose vulnerabilities in broader national institutions.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about Johnson’s employment status following the arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.