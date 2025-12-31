MAGA donors allegedly pressuring Trump to hide their names in Epstein Records

A veteran investigative reporter closely tied to the Jeffrey Epstein story raised a striking concern this week, suggesting that powerful figures could be pressuring President Donald Trump to prevent damaging information from being released by his own Justice Department.

Julie K. Brown, an investigative journalist with the Miami Herald, discussed the issue during an appearance on a podcast produced by The Bulwark, where she spoke with former GOP operative Tim Miller about the lingering implications of the Epstein case.

The conversation turned to comments recently made by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said Trump had told her that his “friends would get hurt” if abusers connected to Epstein were publicly named.

“I think that was pretty noteworthy,” Miller said. “For him to say, ‘my friends will get hurt’ if abusers are named felt pretty telling,” Brown said she agreed with Miller’s assessment and suggested that those with something to lose may already be acting behind the scenes.

(Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/(Image: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Those men who know who they are, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they were reaching out to Trump and saying, ‘You gotta stop this,’” Brown said. “And who knows what else they know besides their own activity. They might know of other men’s activity. So this is one big possible snowball here.”

Brown emphasized that the concern goes beyond personal relationships and could extend into political and financial territory. She said sources have indicated that donors may be particularly nervous about what could come out if additional Epstein-related material is made public.

“Donors, I was told, are possible in here,” Brown said. “Some of his MAGA or Republican donors might be named in these files, which is kind of ironic because at one point he said, ‘We’re going to investigate all the Democrats in these files.’ Well, there aren’t all Democrats in these files.”

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, maintained ties to numerous wealthy and influential figures over decades. Despite multiple investigations, many details about his network and alleged enablers remain sealed or unresolved, fueling public suspicion and calls for transparency.

Brown, whose reporting helped revive federal scrutiny of Epstein years after a controversial plea deal, suggested that fear of “embarrassment” or even “criminal allegations” could motivate efforts to suppress information. She noted that individuals implicated may worry not only about their own exposure but also about what they might know about others.

Neither Trump nor the Justice Department has publicly responded to Brown’s remarks. Still, her comments add to growing questions about whether political influence could interfere with accountability in one of the most notorious criminal cases involving elite power and privilege.

As scrutiny intensifies, Brown warned that the Epstein story remains far from over, and that pressure to keep it contained may only grow if more names are at risk of being revealed.

