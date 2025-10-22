Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Republicans for Backing Cuomo: “He Killed Elderly People in Nursing Homes”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is blasting members of her own party for backing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in his run for New York City mayor, calling it a betrayal of conservative values and a slap in the face to victims of his pandemic policies.

With Election Day just two weeks away, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is leading in the polls, while Cuomo — now running as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the primary — trails behind. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, remains a distant third.

As the race tightens, a growing chorus of anti-Mamdani figures — including former President Donald Trump — has urged other candidates to step aside so Cuomo can consolidate opposition votes and have a real shot at winning. Earlier this month, current Mayor Eric Adams dropped out to help narrow the field. But Sliwa isn’t budging. Despite the pressure, he’s made it clear he’s staying in the race until the end.

That’s when Greene jumped in, calling out fellow Republicans for rallying behind Cuomo instead of supporting their own party’s candidate. On Tuesday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent her frustration, bringing up Cuomo’s controversial handling of nursing homes during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m amazed at how many Republicans have suddenly forgotten or completely don’t care that Cuomo killed elderly people in nursing homes by putting COVID patients IN the nursing homes and enforced some of the most insane COVID lockdowns in the country!” Greene wrote.

“He Killed Elderly People in Nursing Homes” Greene Rips GOP for Pushing Cuomo’s Campaign (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

She didn’t stop there, mocking Republicans who believe backing Cuomo could help them beat Mamdani. “But are now saying the NY Republican mayoral candidate should drop out so that the literal COVID Communist, Cuomo, can win and become mayor of NY again,” she added.

Greene said she couldn’t imagine being told to vote for Cuomo if she had lost a parent to his nursing home policies. “I can’t even imagine if my mother or father was murdered in a New York nursing home because of Andrew Cuomo putting Covid patients in the nursing homes and then telling me that I have to vote for him,” she wrote. “Are you kidding me?”

She went on to argue that if Mamdani wins, it will be a wake-up call for the rest of the country. “If Mamdani wins, then he will show all of America what his policies look like in action and all the Democrats endorsed him,” Greene said, adding that she doesn’t understand why people still live in New York City at all. “And people can move out of NYC, I honestly don’t know how they live there in the first place!”

Greene’s fiery post quickly drew attention online, with some Republicans agreeing with her outrage and others accusing her of dividing the party when unity is most needed. Still, her message was clear — in her eyes, backing Cuomo, a former Democratic governor, is unforgivable, even if it’s meant to stop a progressive from taking over New York’s top job.