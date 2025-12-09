Pete Hegseth’s 2016 Stance on Unlawful Orders and His Defense of Trump’s Military Actions

In 2016, Pete Hegseth, then a Fox News contributor, stated that US service members had an obligation to reject any unlawful orders, even if issued by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Hegseth explained that veterans he’d spoken to would not simply follow orders they believed to be illegal. “The military’s not gonna follow illegal orders,” he added in another segment on Fox Business later that month.

These remarks came as Trump faced widespread criticism for campaign proposals that included actions military officials warned could violate international law, such as targeting the families of terrorists and reinstating previously banned torture methods.

Hegseth, in his 2016 statements, stressed that the US military could fight aggressively while maintaining its moral compass, warning that Trump’s rhetoric might push troops into unlawful territory.

However, Hegseth’s recent actions seem to contradict his earlier stance. As the US defense secretary, he’s been linked to military strikes that legal experts argue could breach the laws of war.

The strikes, targeting vessels suspected of drug smuggling, have raised concerns among some Democrats, who argue they could be unlawful. Hegseth, however, has dismissed these concerns, defending the actions as necessary and in line with national security interests.

This shift in Hegseth’s views has stirred controversy, especially given his earlier calls for military personnel to refuse unlawful orders. His current support for potentially unlawful strikes underscores a significant shift in how he approaches the balance between military action and legal constraints. As the debate continues, many are left questioning whether the US military’s ethical standards are at risk.