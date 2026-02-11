Sen. Cynthia Lummis now sees ‘What the Big Deal Is’ after Reviewing Epstein Files

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming, says she now supports releasing the full Epstein files after learning that the latest batch of documents may include references to a victim as young as nine years old.

Lummis made the comments Monday during an interview with Congressional reporter Pablo Manríquez, saying the new information completely changed her perspective.

“I’ve not been one of the members who has glommed on to this as an issue. I’ve sort of intentionally deferred to others to find out about it. But nine-year-old victims—” Lummis told Manríquez, clearly disturbed by what she had seen.

Manríquez jumped in and added, “All over the world—Moscow is saying it was sort of like a real global network that they’re now getting to see on these four terminals they have.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The terminals he was referring to are Department of Justice computers that members of Congress are being allowed to use to view the unredacted Epstein files. Lummis responded with surprise and admitted she had not taken the issue seriously at first.

“Wow. Well, initially, my reaction to all this was, ‘I don’t care. I don’t know what the big deal is.’ But now I see what the big deal is, and it was worth investigating. And the members of Congress that have been pushing this were not wrong. So that’s really my only reaction,” Lummis added.

Her comments are getting attention because they appear to put her at odds with President Donald Trump’s past stance on the Epstein files. Trump has repeatedly dismissed efforts to secure the release of the documents, calling them a politically motivated distraction.

Lummis’s shift also stands out amid the heated debate within the Republican Party. Some GOP lawmakers have been among the loudest voices demanding more transparency, while others have echoed Trump’s view that the entire issue is being driven by Democrats.

Trump criticized the push for the release of the files last year and blamed both Democrats and Republicans for keeping the story alive.

“It’s all been a big hoax, it’s perpetrated by the Democrats,” Trump said. “And some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try and do the Democrats’ work. The Democrats are good for nothing other than these hoaxes.”

The dispute has also created tension between Trump and certain House Republicans who have supported releasing more of the Epstein documents. One of the most high-profile figures in that group is Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, whom Trump has said he wants to see removed from office.

Lummis, however, now appears to be siding with the lawmakers who have argued that the files could reveal major information about Epstein’s connections and potential victims.

Her comments come as the latest document release continues to fuel public interest and speculation, especially as lawmakers are reportedly reviewing unredacted material directly through DOJ systems.

Lummis announced late last year that she will not run for reelection. She is expected to leave politics when her term ends in January 2027.