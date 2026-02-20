TikTok User Claims Beyoncé Fired Her Father After Health Scare

A TikTok user is drawing attention online after claiming that Beyoncé fired her father following a health crisis, ending what she says was more than two decades of work with the global superstar.

The user, who goes by @mairicool, posted a video saying she had considered sharing her family’s experience for years but decided she is now “at the point, why not?”

In the video, Mairi alleges that her father, Terry Cooley, served as Beyoncé’s stage and production manager for over 20 years, dating back to the Destiny’s Child era. Beyoncé, born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, went on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, launching a solo career with albums such as Dangerously in Love and Lemonade.

Mairi claims her father was deeply committed to his work, often putting in gruelling hours while on tour. However, she says that changed after he experienced a medical emergency. “They decided that he couldn’t keep up,” Mairi said, explaining that her father collapsed and required surgery. According to her, he was subsequently let go.

“They cut him loose and fired him after 20-something years of service. After he gave his health and his body to helping her succeed,” she added. Mairi said that in the years since, her father has struggled both financially and emotionally. “Here we are in 2026, and my dad has been out of work for a few years..

I worry about my dad because he put his heart and his soul into Beyoncé’s career.” She also alleged that during the pandemic, when tours were halted, her father experienced inconsistent pay and was ultimately forced to sell the family home.

Despite his long tenure, Mairi claimed her father did not receive severance or even acknowledgement following his health issues. “Where we’re at now is my dad is suffering financially and he’s suffering emotionally,” she said. In her video, Mairi encouraged viewers to tag Beyoncé and urge her to “make things right” and “maybe apologise for disregarding the career that they had.”

The video sparked a wave of responses. Some users expressed sympathy and suggested Cooley share his story publicly. “Tell him to write a book called behind the stage or something like that,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Beyoncé is a business. They should have retirement packages for employees like him.”

Others, however, argued that employment in the entertainment industry often lacks traditional safeguards. One user commented, “you walk away with what you earn. That’s the downside of passion, and unfortunately, it’s the risk you take when you work outside of the traditional business structure.” Beyoncé has not publicly responded to the claims.

would you look at that.. the woman who posted this deleted the tik tok entirely off her page! https://t.co/G5t8zwbpRZ — 🫶🏽🤎 (@wateryonce) February 18, 2026

