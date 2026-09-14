Trump Voters Protest Border Wall Land Seizures in Texas

Some Texas residents who voted for President Donald Trump say they feel betrayed as his administration moves to seize private property for border wall construction.

The affected landowners are criticizing both federal officials and Texas Republican leaders, arguing that the project threatens property rights and could carry political consequences in the November midterm elections.

“It seems like it’s about money and greed and corruption,” one resident said.

Another described the construction activity as a warning sign for Republicans: “The blading and the bulldozing and the trenching is symbolic of the political graves that are being dug.”

The resident also predicted that the dispute would “shake Texas up in the midterms” and said voters would regret what Gov. Greg Abbott allowed to happen.

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“Midterms can’t get here fast enough,” the resident added.

These Texas residents voted for Trump. The Trump administration is now seizing their private property to construct a border wall. They are not happy and are promising a reckoning for the GOP in November.



"It seems like it's about money and greed and corruption."



"The blading… pic.twitter.com/H3gV8Z84P0 — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) September 13, 2026

The backlash highlights growing tension between the administration’s immigration agenda and conservative landowners who generally support tougher border security but oppose the government taking their property.

The residents are now promising a political reckoning for Republican leaders in November, saying the seizure of private land could cost the party support among voters who once backed Trump.