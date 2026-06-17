Ohio factory worker losing her job to outsourcing says Trump “has not lived” what she’s going through

A pair of three-time Donald Trump voters from Ohio had little good to say about the president when speaking with MS NOW’s Alex Tabet, voicing frustration over the economy and what they described as a string of broken promises.

The segment aired on “Morning Joe” after co-host Jonathan Lemire reported that a Conn-Selmer plant in Eastlake, Ohio, is being shuttered, with billionaire owner and Trump ally John Paulson “sending all those jobs to China.”

In the clip, Annette Dombrowski, who is losing her job due to the closure, acknowledged that she had voted for Trump.

“I actually have panic attacks,” she told Tabet. “I’ve had a couple this past week and I get very emotional over it. I don’t want to work anymore, but I can’t afford to retire.”

Asked by Tabet whether she believes Trump understands what she’s going through, Dombrowski answered flatly, “No.”

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Pressed to explain, she said, “He hasn’t lived it to understand it. He sees it. He has not lived it. He needs to live it. I don’t eat steaks. I don’t get to go out to dinner.”

She continued, “This is not an overnight thing — it’s been two years now. You said you’d bring down the grocery prices. I must be the most angry person when I grocery shop, because I buy the same things every week, and I see it jump every week.”

Truck driver Chris Tackett, also a three-time Trump voter, echoed her frustration, saying Trump had promised to “fight” for working people but failed to deliver.

“I haven’t seen it,” he said. “He’s literally backtracked on every single pitch point he had during his election. All we heard was ‘drill, drill, drill’ during the election. And now all we’re getting is drilled into the dirt with these prices. So, I’m not a fan of him.”

“I voted for Trump all three terms, to be honest with you. I’m not a big supporter of him at this point,” Tackett added, before directing a message at the president: “Get it together, man. The average American is struggling to make ends meet right now and nobody wants to hear the war is almost over. Nobody wants to hear, ‘It’s going to get better.’ You’ve had a year to make it better at this point. Make it better.”

Both voters’ comments come amid broader scrutiny of factory closures and rising consumer costs under the current administration, with the Eastlake plant shutdown cited as a fresh example of manufacturing jobs moving overseas.