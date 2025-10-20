“They Got In and Out in Seven Minutes” Millions in Royal Jewels Stolen from the Louvre in Daring Daytime Heist

A bold jewelry heist rocked the Louvre Museum in Paris after thieves made off with millions of dollars’ worth of royal treasures in broad daylight. Authorities have now released the full list of what was stolen, and the details sound like something straight out of a movie.

The robbery happened on Sunday, Oct. 19, around 9:30 a.m. local time. According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, several suspects forced their way into the museum through a window in the Galerie d’Apollon — a section of the museum famous for housing the French Crown Jewels. The area had just opened to the public when the thieves struck.

France’s Ministry of Culture confirmed that nine priceless items were stolen, according to Reuters. Among them were a sapphire tiara, a sapphire necklace, and a single sapphire earring once worn by Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense. The thieves also took a matching emerald necklace and earrings that belonged to Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife. A tiara and large brooch that once adorned Empress Eugénie were also taken, along with a piece known as the “reliquary brooch.”

Millions in Royal Jewels Stolen from the Louvre (Zuma Press)

One of the stolen pieces — a crown made of gold, emeralds, and diamonds that also belonged to Empress Eugénie — was dropped outside the museum as the thieves made their escape. Authorities have since recovered it, but the rest of the jewels remain missing.

“Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value,” the Louvre said in a statement. “The ministers of culture and the interior are on site with the museum’s management.”

According to France 24, the suspects used small chainsaws and angle grinders to break into the area where the jewels were displayed. The entire heist reportedly lasted only about seven minutes. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told the outlet that the thieves seemed highly organized and knew exactly what they were after.

Investigators believe four people were involved, Le Parisien reported. Two of them wore yellow vests to pose as maintenance workers, while the other two waited outside on scooters to make a quick getaway. Police are reviewing security footage and have launched a large-scale investigation to track down the culprits.

Millions in Historic Jewels Taken from the Louvre (Frederic SOULOY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty)

France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that there were no injuries to museum staff, visitors, or law enforcement. “We will do everything possible to recover these irreplaceable jewels,” she said.

The Galerie d’Apollon, where the theft took place, is one of the Louvre’s most famous rooms — home to centuries of royal treasures and some of the oldest jewels in France. It’s also where visitors can view historic diamonds like the Regent, the Sancy, and the Hortensia.

For now, authorities are working around the clock to recover the missing artifacts. As one museum official told France 24, “You can put a price on the gold and gems, but what’s really been stolen is a piece of France’s history.”