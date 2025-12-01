Man Sentenced for Murder with ‘Special Cruelty’ after Drinking Blood, Eating Cooked Brain

A Russian man has been sentenced to 19 years in a strict-regime penal colony for the 2018 murder and dismemberment of his partner, a crime of such extreme brutality that it shocked the nation. Dmitry Luchin, now 28, was found guilty of murder with “special cruelty” after a trial detailing acts of cannibalism and occult desecration.

Luchin arrived at the Moscow apartment of 45-year-old Olga Budunova on International Women’s Day under the pretense of celebration. After the pair shared wine, Luchin bludgeoned Budunova to death with a bottle. He then systematically dismembered her body with a meat cleaver.

The subsequent actions left seasoned investigators horrified. Luchin calmly cooked portions of Budunova’s brain and consumed them, drinking a glass of her blood extracted from her remains. He removed her stomach, severed her ears, placing one in her mouth and the other in the family cat’s dish. He scrawled obscenities across her body using her blood and purple nail varnish, reports the Mirror.

Prosecutors stated Luchin, a self-professed devil worshipper, used Budunova’s blood to paint demonic imagery on the door in an attempt to conjure Lucifer. Despite his stated occult motives, he told authorities he sampled the cooked brain twice because he “liked the taste.”

The court heard Luchin had an unhealthy fixation on serial killers, spending countless hours on websites glorifying murderers. During proceedings, Luchin recited a strange poem from within his courtroom cage, claiming he was “no maniac, murderer or cannibal,” and presenting himself as a “student, sportsman and poet.” Judge Alexey Stanovsky halted him when he began discussing infamous Soviet serial killer Andrei Chikatilo. Luchin was deemed mentally competent for trial.

Budunova’s devastated neighbors said the discoveries in her apartment would haunt them forever. One stated, “It was like something from another world. No human could do what he did.” Luchin will serve his full 19-year sentence in a maximum-security facility.

