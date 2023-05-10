What happened to the Youngest Mother in the World?

Tressa Middleton, 27, of Bathgate, Scotland, gave birth to her first child when she was twelve years old. After being raped by her brother Jason, she became pregnant and kept it a secret. Jason was sentenced to four years in prison in 2009 after DNA evidence established that he was the father. Ms. Middleton is now 27 years old and expecting her second child with Darren.

After giving birth at the age of twelve, a woman who became Britain’s youngest mother announced she was expecting another child. Tressa Middleton, from Bathgate West Lothian, made headlines in 2006 when it was announced that she was pregnant only a few months after graduating from elementary school.

Tressa fell into melancholy and struggled with alcohol and cigarette addictions, so her child was placed in foster care. Years later when it was confirmed that her baby’s father was her brother Jason, who had raped her, the grim reality behind her story was exposed for his heinous crime. He was condemned to four years in prison.

Tessa has since rebuilt her life with partner Darren Young and the couple just announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant with their second child. Tressa Middleton, from Bathgate, made headlines in 2006 when it was announced she was pregnant only a few months after graduating from elementary school. She and her partner Darren Young are expecting their second child. Darren Tress’s spouse posted a picture of their birth scan to social media earlier this year, saying, It’s another girl. Ariana is very happy.

Ariana is the couple’s first child, born in October 2017, weighing £8. 1oz following 24-hour labor. Tracer was the talk of the town in 2006 when it was reported she was having a baby at the age of eleven and a media frenzy erupted around her family.

Tresa had had a tumultuous childhood as her mother, Tracy Talons, battled addiction and Tressa was forced to attend late-night parties. Jason, her older brother, sexually molested her since she was seven years old and she became pregnant by him when he, then 16 years old, drunkenly raped her four years later.

He bribed me, blackmailed me at times to do it, he’d claimed. He’d tell Mum about it. He’d hand me things like marijuana, alcohol, and cigarettes, Tessa told the Daily Mail ten years ago. Or he’d threatened me. She kept the baby’s father’s identity hidden and the two were placed in foster care until she broke down and informed a social worker what had truly happened.

When she was 14 years old in 2009, Jason, who was 19 at the time, was sentenced to four years in prison after a police investigation and DNA test revealed Tessa was speaking the truth. He was released from prison for the offense, according to Mail Online. Following the incident and her subsequent collapse, her daughter was taken from her and adopted in 2008. Except for a twice-yearly letter, Tresses had no access. She developed a 400-pound-a-day heroin habit at her lowest moment in 2001, but with the help of a counselor, she was able to clean up her act and begin a new life with Darren.

Tress’s pregnancy ended in a miscarriage a few weeks later, shattering their lives. Her mother died abruptly three days later at the age of 41 from pneumonia. She’d have to wait four agonizing years to conceive again, and she thought she’d never hold a kid in her arms. Tessa hasn’t seen her brother since her mother’s burial, but she still gets nightmares about the s*ex abuse she suffered as a child. Tressa has previously expressed her disappointment at not being able to keep her first child.

When Jason’s abuse was discovered, she was dubbed a lying bitch and her relationship with her mother fell apart. She officially announced her relationship with Darren in 2010, claiming it was the first time a man had ever treated her kindly. I felt pure ecstasy the moment Ariana was born, Tressa said of the pain of losing her first child to the social care system. There were times when I felt like I wouldn’t be able to have another child as if it wasn’t meant to be. However, I feel terrible that Ariana is with me and my older daughter.

Isn’t she still the first thing that comes to mind when I get up and the last thing that comes to mind when I go to bed? I adore her and I will always be her mother. I can’t truly be content without her. Ariana will grow up without knowing her older sister, which kills my heart. Ariana will always know she has a big sister, she told the Sunday Mirror in 2018.

Even though she doesn’t comprehend I’m talking to her about it now. She’ll never be kept hidden. The extreme opposite Ariana is happy and content whilst my other daughter’s outspoken and fiery, but I’m confident they’ll get along. If Ariana’s sister is here, they’d play games together. I tell her.

I sincerely hope they’ll be able to meet one day. To me, that would be the world. In the meanwhile, all I want for Ariana is for her to enjoy a normal upbringing where she feels loved and secure. In another similar story, Mum confessed she covered her baby bump under a baggy school uniform and punched her belly in the hopes it would go away. After a shameless upbringing.

The contractions started as Emma Lewis was doing her homework. The 13-year-old had spent the last nine months hiding her growing baby belly behind her baggy school uniform. Her secret was finally revealed when she gave birth to Chinall. Emma grew raised on a poor Council estate in Birmingham. She skipped school, dated older men, and wanted to explore drugs.

She became a mother and changed her life. Emma, aged 28, living in Maidstone, Kent, tells her incredible story. I grew up on a Council estate with a welfare mother. We were like the shameless family from Channel Four. I was a decent girl in my strict Catholic primary school, but that changed in high school.

I was quite mature. I was ten, with boobs, and the second tallest in my year. Many boys noticed me, including older boys. My head was the focus. I wanted to be a lawyer and do good in my life.

But as soon as I entered high school, I became popular and went astray. That’s how I became pregnant so early. I met my daughter’s dad in early January 2003. He was 17 and I was a Virgin. I was just 13 when I lost my virginity to him.

We only had sex twice and had a bad time. A month later, I missed my period. My breasts were sore and I felt weird. I knew I think I’m pregnant, I said. But I panicked and didn’t tell anyone.

I lied to my friend about my period. I know that seems dumb, but I hope the pregnancy would end. I just thought it would go. It sounds absurd now, but I hoped it would vanish. I didn’t take a pregnancy test, but my tummy grew.

After five months, I punched my stomach in the bath one day. I just wanted it gone. I didn’t imagine myself as a mother. I was 13. That’s when I used to be sick.

Nights made me ill. I’d feel ill all night and sleep on the bathroom floor. I recall being in the science lab one day and suddenly feeling nauseous. Some people said I was sick or pregnant, but I denied it. I bought oversized school clothing to disguise my baby bump.

I had no idea it would come from me. Sean Al, now 14, arrived on October 4, 2004. I had no idea I was pregnant. When I got up from the sofa to finish my re homework, my black trousers were soaked. I thought I’d peed.

Then I got into the bath. The pain started. I chewed my hand, then a sponge. My mother came home with a friend. I cried in agony as I lay in my mother’s bed.

Call an ambulance, I cried. My eyes bulged. I punched my stomach in the bath. One day. I just wanted it gone.

I didn’t imagine myself as a mother. I was 13. Two paramedics arrived. The wife was instantly alerted. You’re having a baby, she remarked calmly.

Suddenly they took me to the hospital. My stomach was bandaged to listen for a heartbeat, so I assumed she was dead. I suddenly thought I’d lost my baby. I was devastated. Despite my denials for months.

It made me love her more. The hospital gave me gas and pain treatment and she was born naturally, weighing £5. 7oz. Oh my God, I’ve got a daughter. I’ve got a daughter.

I remember thinking at the time. The next morning she was still there. I couldn’t believe it. Social services verified everything in the hospital. A lady interviewed me and my lifestyle before visiting my home to assess its suitability.

Everything was fine. Even though the father was older than me. No charges were filed. He has lost contact with Shanelle and me. For the first two years of my daughter’s life, I was a terrible mother because I had so many friends and supporters.

Everyone did everything for me. My adolescent pales would do everything for I’ll feed her, change her, they’d offer. I had to do nothing. I slept on the sofa for months. Whenever she was old enough, I would get up with her, take her to the nursery, go to school, and then go to nursery.

At 18, I moved out of my mother’s house in Birmingham and into a two-person flat. I didn’t go to GCSE or A levels, but I wish I had. The individuals who wanted the best for me pushed me out. But I wanted to do my examinations. When I was in my twenties, I moved to Kent and today I work as a first officer for Thames Clippers.