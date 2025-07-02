Young Woman Vanishes Days After Landing in the US for Arranged Marriage and Police Fear It Was All a Ruse

A 24-year-old woman who had only just landed in the US for what was described as an arranged marriage has suddenly vanished, sparking serious concerns and a growing mystery around her intentions and whereabouts, reported The New York Post.

Simran Simran arrived from India on Friday, 20 June, travelling to New Jersey for what was supposedly a prearranged marriage. But just five days after touching down, on Wednesday 25 June, she was reported missing. Now, police in Lindenwold are questioning whether the marriage arrangement was ever genuine.

In a statement released by Lindenwold Police, authorities noted they were informed that the prearranged marriage “may have been used for free airfare to the United States,” raising suspicions that the whole plan might have been a cover story to get her into the country.

Surveillance footage captured Simran looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, but she didn’t appear to be in any visible distress. The detail has only added to the confusion, as there’s no indication she was forced or coerced into anything at that moment.

Police said Simran does not speak English and is believed to be using an international mobile phone that only works when connected to Wi-Fi. To make things more complicated, officers also confirmed that there are currently no known family members in India they can contact to help track her down or shed light on her possible plans.

The situation has prompted a wider appeal for information, with investigators hoping the public might be able to assist. They’ve described Simran as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She also has a small scar on the left side of her forehead, which could help identify her.

She was last seen dressed in grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings — an outfit that may stand out or jog someone’s memory if they saw her around the time of her disappearance.

At this point, the police are keeping an open mind, but the suggestion that the whole marriage narrative could’ve been a ploy to get a plane ticket has raised eyebrows. It’s unclear whether she had any connections waiting for her in the US or if she’s now trying to go off-grid.

Authorities are urging anyone who might know where she is or who may have seen her to contact Detective Joe Tomasetti directly at 856-784-7566, extension 421, or via email at [email protected].

While arranged marriages are still prevalent in India — with over 90% of married people in the country saying they were part of one, according to the BBC — this case has taken an unusual turn that’s left both local officials and the wider community scratching their heads.