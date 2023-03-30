Woman’s face becomes unrecognizable after experiencing startling affects of sun poisoning: “New fear unlocked”

One woman’s face has become completely unrecognizable after suffering from sun exposure. She went on vacation hoping to get a tan, but she clearly received a lot more than she paid for.

The results were so severe that she couldn’t even open her eyes after the immense face swelling. A woman posted her drastic response to too much sun in a TikTok collection of pictures and videos.

She captioned the short clip: “Watch me get sun poisoning.” The first shot showed the woman posing on a sunny beach during the day with the narration: “Me expecting to get a nice tan on holiday.”

In the evening, she noticed that her brow had ‘started to swell,’ indicating the beginnings of what would become a full-blown disaster.

It wasn’t until the next morning that things got really awful, as they were only slightly swollen at this time. “Woke up the next morning with a swollen eye,” she told her followers.

She stated that the swelling in her right eye was so severe that she “couldn’t open” it. It was ‘still getting worse’ throughout the day, and when she went to sleep, both eyes fused shut. She continued: “Woke up to both my eyes swollen.”

Before sarcastically calling her new look ‘cute’, the woman went on to reveal: “Both of my eyes were shut and I couldn’t see anything.” Using her story as some sort of cautionary tale, she warned viewers: “Remember to wear suncream.”

And it didn’t end there. The woman’s face started ‘peeling’ the next day at the airport. After eventually bringing herself to A&E looking like a ‘chipmunk,’ the woman’s face began to calm down.

The video has since gotten over seven million views, with thousands of people reacting to the woman’s holiday from hell. One TikTok user commented: “New fear unlocked.”

“The way I would think I was dying,” admitted another. “So…” asked a third, “sun poisoning is a thing!?” WebMD explains: “Sun poisoning doesn’t really mean you’ve been poisoned. It is often the term used for a severe case of sunburn.”

Such symptoms include skin redness, swelling, nausea, and blistering. “You can become severely sunburned if you stay in the sun a long time and don’t wear protection,” the site adds.