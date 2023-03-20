A woman who had a baby at age of 56 responds to trolls who claim she is too old to have a child: “There are a thousand ways to be a mother”

A woman who became a mother at the age of 56 has responded to trolls who say she looks like her young son’s great-gran. Claudia Raia, a Brazilian actor, conceived naturally last year and gave birth to her son Luca last month.

While many people hurried to congratulate Claudia on the birth of her adorable newborn, other trolls made derogatory comments about her age. In response to one of her posts, one troll asked whether she was Luca’s ‘grandmother or great-grandmother,’ while another said she was looking like the boy’s grandmother.

In reaction to the nasty remarks, Claudia wrote a message urging her followers to show empathy and stressing that there is no one way to be a mother. In the post, she wrote: “There are a thousand ways to be a mother.

“In my case, being 50 plus was one of the challenges, but it’s worth reflecting on that today there are a thousand family formats and so many other forms of maternal love.

“We need to stop this mania of judging or putting limits on other people’s maternity because each person sees this experience in a very intimate and unique way.” Claudia, who had her first two children over 20 years ago, has previously spoken about her surprise at discovering out she was pregnant in her 50 according to TheSun.

She recalled: “When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test, I said, ‘Baby, you’re really crazy. Where did you get this from? I’m 55 years old.’ “I went to the pharmacy, and bought the Clearblue, I couldn’t stand it.

“Because I said ‘I have to take the test’ – a test that everyone does – what is this, I’m going to wait a day and a half for a blood test to come? I can’t stand it. “Then I took the test and it came back more than three weeks pregnant. “I said, ‘it can not be – guys, I’m 55 years old’.”

Claudia and her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello, had their first child, Luca, on February 11, 2018. Sharing the news of his arrival, Claudia wrote: “Luca arrived, lighting up Saturday night! “He arrived here on 11th February, claiming his space. We gave way.

“The world, since then, has a new makeover for our family. “We are overflowing with happiness and love! Welcome, Luca!” Claudia has two children from a previous marriage: Enzo Celulari, 25, and Sophia Raia, 20.