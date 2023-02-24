A pair of twin sisters have spoken out about how they are turning their ‘unattainable dream’ become a reality by marrying a pair of twin brothers.

Jordan and Randi, identical twin sisters on TLC’s Extreme Sisters, revealed how close they are to marrying a pair of twin brothers in episode one of season two.

During a double date, the couple met Daniel and Derek and realized they were the individuals who could assist them in achieving their goals.

But, not everything has gone quite as planned.

Jordan, who is married to Daniel, reminisced on how the twins never expected to find another identical pair to pursue romantically.

She said: “Then the second we went on our first double date with Derek and Daniel I knew this was meant to be, that it was God sent.

“I knew that they were the men we were meant to be with.”

Jordan and Randi used to live together until Jordan engaged Daniel and the couple bought their own home.

Randi’s lease on her apartment is coming to an end, and she has been gradually moving her belongings into Jordan and Daniel’s home.

Then why isn’t she relocating to live with Derek?

Derek and Randi have yet to marry, so the twins’ dream of marrying another pair of twins is still a long way off.

But, Randi verified Derek’s proposal in a video posted on TLC’s Instagram page four days ago.

After Randi and Derek married, the two couples will move into one big house.

Daniel reflects: “Most siblings I think would not prefer to live with each other past the age of eight, or nine.”

Derek adds: “The girls love it. I love this kid [pointing to Daniel] but I don’t want to see him every day.”

But why did it take Derek so long to propose to Daniel?

Randi was clearly ‘in a little bit of a rush’ after seeing her sister get engaged and wanted to ‘be there, have that moment, and everything that her sister had,’ according to the twin.

However, Derek revealed the reason he waited a while longer to propose: “Because I’ve always wanted to plan it a little bit more, give it some time and take it from there.”

Randi has her braces removed in the most recent video posted to TLC’s Instagram page, taking her sister to the appointment rather than Derek.

The sisters not only share a set of brothers, but they also share the feeling of Randi’s new teeth, with Jordan licking her sister’s teeth to get a feel of her brace-free top layer.

Randi and Jordan’s once-unattainable dream is finally becoming a reality, but just because they’re getting married doesn’t mean they’re not still each other’s first concern.