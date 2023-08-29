A woman from Chesapeake, Virginia, Ashleigh Watts, 37, has been charged over accusations of sexually abusing twin teenage boys from her neighborhood, as per court reports.

The authorities became involved when a local resident made a 911 call, alleging Watts had intimate relations with the twins.

One incident described in the complaint took place in February when Watts’ spouse reportedly discovered her on their sofa with one of the teens in a compromising position around 2 a.m.

This teenager initially denied any inappropriate engagement but later confessed to having had multiple encounters with Watts since June 2022, according to 13 News Now.

Another neighbor mentioned the boy’s claim of a romantic relationship with Watts, including her intentions to marry him upon him turning 17.

Following these discoveries, the boy disappeared from his residence in July and was located in Watts’ residence three weeks afterward.

The twin brother also presented claims against Watts, suggesting she gave him underwear and cannabis, while also making unwanted advances. Watts was taken into custody on August 17, with her legal representation and plea status currently undisclosed.

For anyone impacted by sexual abuse, support is available through the Crisis Text Line by texting “STRENGTH” to 741-741.