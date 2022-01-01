A woman in her 80s was stabbed to her death at her home, which was named by police

Paramedics and police responded to a report of a stabbing in Ilford (Essex) just before 10 AM yesterday. They found an 80-year old woman with serious injuries.

Police have identified the victim as an elderly woman who was stabbed to death at her home yesterday.

The emergency services responded shortly before 10 am on Saturday to reports that a pensioner was stabbed at Manor Park in Newham.

London Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance, and Metropolitan cops found Shotera Bibi, 80, with critical injuries.

Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t save her and she was declared dead at the scene. Essex Live reports.

The murder investigation was then launched. Officers searched the surrounding areas and detained a 30-year-old man.

He was taken into custody by police

On Sunday, OAP Ms. Bibi was identified by police. She claimed that she lived at the exact same address where she was found. Her family was informed. A post-mortem was to be held today (April 3).

To establish the facts, inquiries are ongoing.

The Met’s investigation is led by detectives from Specialist Crime. Call 101 (ref 2126/02apr) if you have any information or witness that might assist in the investigation.