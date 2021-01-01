Urgent appeal for missing mum, 20, and her two daughters who were last seen two days ago

Thames Valley Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to find a missing mum and her two young children.

Skye Dorman, 20, and her children Lola, two, and Sapphire-Bleu, one, have not been seen for two days raising concerns of where they are.

They were all reported missing at around 3pm on Thursday, March 18, from the Bletchley area of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, but since then their location has been unknown.

The appeal, which was announced on the Thames Valley Police website on Thursday (March 19), is being made in the hope that someone may have seen the young family or know their whereabouts.

Skye is described as white, 5ft 8inches tall, of slight build with mid-brown hair and is known to spend time in the Milton Keynes area, reports the Mirror.

In a statement released by Thames Valley Police, Detective Inspector Nick Garside said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Skye and her two children.”

He went on to add: “We would ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts or if anyone thinks they have seen Skye and her two children Lola and Sapphire-Bleu then we would ask them to please come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210115004.”

Since the news was shared by the force, local members of the community have come out in their hundreds to share the appeal, hoping to reach a wider audience.