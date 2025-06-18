Shocking Twist in Idaho Student Murders as Eyewitness Emerges to Testify Against Bryan Kohberger

A surprise second eyewitness has come forward in the chilling Idaho student murders case, potentially offering key testimony against Bryan Kohberger at his trial later this year.

A woman claiming to be the DoorDash driver who delivered food to victim Xana Kernodle just minutes before the brutal stabbing spree has surfaced. According to her, she saw Kohberger at the scene of the crime. The woman revealed herself in a police bodycam video from an alleged DUI stop in September 2024, which was later posted on YouTube by a channel called Officer Axon, dedicated to sharing law enforcement videos.

In the video, she states, “I have to testify in a big murder case here… because I’m the DoorDash driver, so yeah,” before further explaining, “The murder case with the college girls. I’m the DoorDash driver. I saw Bryan there. I parked right next to him”, reported the New York Post.

While she remains unnamed in court documents, this unexpected testimony has sparked interest. However, her credibility could be questioned, as police in Pullman, Washington, had previously accused her of driving under the influence of drugs. Police had sought information from DoorDash as part of their investigation, along with numerous other companies, according to Fox News Digital.

The murder, which took place in the early hours of November 13, 2022, claimed the lives of Xana Kernodle, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and two of her roommates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves—all University of Idaho students. The attack was brutal, with all four victims suffering multiple stab wounds from a large knife.

Less than ten minutes before the murders occurred, Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery. A surviving roommate, whose name has been kept anonymous in court documents, later told police that she had come face to face with a masked man with bushy eyebrows during the attack, but he left without harming her.

The case took a significant turn when police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath under Madison Mogen’s body, which prosecutors believe contains Kohberger’s DNA. Authorities also linked a suspect vehicle and Kohberger’s phone pings to the scene of the crime.

Kohberger, a 30-year-old criminology Ph.D. student from Pennsylvania, was arrested months after the attack. He had been studying at Washington State University, located just 10 miles from the crime scene. At his May 2023 arraignment, a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. He now faces four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of felony burglary. If convicted, Kohberger could be sentenced to death.

This new eyewitness adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation and has further heightened public interest as the trial approaches. With mounting evidence and a growing list of potential witnesses, the case is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched trials in recent memory.