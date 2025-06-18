Los Angeles Sparks Face Backlash Over Controversial Sarah Ashlee Barker Photo

The Los Angeles Sparks have found themselves in hot water with WNBA fans this Tuesday after posting a highly criticized graphic ahead of their game against the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks’ social media team shared a photo of player Sarah Ashlee Barker with the caption “Back in front of the home crowd.” However, what followed didn’t sit well with many fans. While the caption seemed innocent enough, the image chosen for the post raised eyebrows. Instead of a shot of Barker in her Sparks uniform, the team posted a picture of her wearing a revealing black top, leaving many to question the choice, reported Yahoo.

Fans quickly took to social media to voice their disappointment, with many feeling that the photo was an inappropriate way to promote a women’s sports event. One fan voiced their frustration, saying, “Y’all need to have more control over these organizations. I take my daughters to these games and we on here promoting the games with women half naked? This is embarrassing.”

Back in front of the home crowd.



🆚 Seattle Storm

⏰ 7 PM PT

📺 @SpectrumSN & @NBATV



Tickets still available: https://t.co/4bLx4rHjWO pic.twitter.com/K1DZeGNGZO — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 17, 2025

Another user expressed her personal dismay: “As a woman I’m disappointed by the graphic…but each their own…don’t at me,” while a third fan simply asked, “What exactly are we promoting here?”

Others were equally critical, with one person writing, “The Sparks really want men to watch them, lol. It’s getting embarrassing,” while another commented, “Sexualizing your players to market for the male gaze is actually insane.”

The backlash highlights the growing concern over how women’s sports, especially the WNBA, are marketed. Many believe that by emphasising a player’s appearance over their athleticism, it reduces the focus on their talents and achievements.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, a rookie from Alabama, is averaging 4.6 points per game for the Sparks this season. Despite the controversy surrounding the graphic, the Sparks will be hoping to improve their record to 5-8 when they face off against the Seattle Storm this evening. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.