MAGA Woman Natalie Winters on the Surprising Reality of Washington’s Social Scene

When Donald Trump returned to the White House, many conservative women flocked to Washington, hoping the city would suddenly be filled with smart, ambitious MAGA men ready for romance. Instead, they say they’ve found something else entirely.

Natalie Winters, Steve Bannon’s War Room co-host and a rising star in right-wing media, summed it up during a recent episode: “Everybody’s freaking gay.”

Winters, 24, said plenty of her friends were eager to move to the capital, convinced Trump’s comeback would attract “eligible, conservative, smart, enterprising men.” The reality, she joked, has been anything but.

Trump’s return sparks dating drama as MAGA women say DC Is full of gay men (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time she’s aired her frustration with Washington’s dating pool. In an interview with The Times of London earlier this year, she said bluntly, “I think most men are gay in D.C.—either out or closeted depending on whether they’re Democrats or Republicans.”

She added that she’s looking for someone who will let her embrace her “feminine energy” in a world that keeps forcing her into the role of a “girl boss” while Steve Bannon repeatedly lands in prison.

Part of what’s fueling the complaints is Trump’s break from traditional conservative circles when it comes to LGBTQ appointments. One of his most high-profile moves was naming Scott Bessent as treasury secretary, making him the highest-ranking openly gay official in U.S. history.

The New York Times also reported this week on a group nicknamed the “A-Gays,” a powerful clique of gay men now in Trump’s inner orbit. Charles Moran, a senior official at the Department of Energy, put it this way: “We’re like Visa. Everywhere you want to be.”

Among them are Tony Fabrizio, Trump’s longtime pollster; Trent Morse, a deputy assistant to the president; Richard Grenell, overseeing the Kennedy Center; and Jacob Helberg, serving as an under secretary of state.

MAGA women moved to DC hoping for love but say eligible men are nowhere to be found (Instagram/Natalie Winters)



For MAGA women hoping to meet a partner within the conservative power structure, the scene may feel bleak. Still, data shows there’s some room for optimism. A Pew Research Center survey from May found that 16 percent of LGBTQ+ adults identify as Republicans, while 80 percent lean Democratic.

So while Winters and her friends might be striking out in D.C.’s corridors of power, the numbers suggest there are still conservative men out there—even if not exactly where they expected to find them.