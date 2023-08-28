Truck Crashes into North Lauderdale Home, Teen Injured in Bed

In a startling pre-dawn incident, a pickup truck barreled into a North Lauderdale mobile home while a family was asleep within.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning, close to the intersection of Northwest 44th Avenue and 57th Street. The loud crash jolted the sleeping inhabitants. “It sounded like a huge explosion. I was awoken by my mother’s terrified screams,” recounted Carlos Miron, a resident of the home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office first responders were quick to arrive, discovering the truck deeply embedded into the structure. Miron described the shocking aftermath inside: “The impact pushed the interiors inward. My sister, who was sleeping where the truck struck, was propelled from her bed to the kitchen.”

While she was rushed to a local hospital, she has since been discharged with minor back injuries. A visibly relieved Miron expressed, “It’s a miracle we’re all safe. My sister’s well-being was my primary concern.”

By daylight, the removal of the truck exposed the extent of the damage: a massive breach below the bedroom window and a severely disfigured corner of the home.

While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, authorities have yet to comment on potential charges against the driver. In the interim, the American Red Cross is aiding the displaced family in securing temporary accommodation.