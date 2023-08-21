Tragic Incident Claims Lives of Three Children Aged 9, 5, and 2

In a heart-wrenching incident, an Oklahoma man fatally shot his estranged wife and three young children before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide. The devastating event unfolded late on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Oklahoma City police.

Responding to a distressing domestic call just before 11:30 p.m., law enforcement authorities disclosed that 28-year-old Ruben Armendariz committed the heinous act. His victims included his estranged wife Cassandra Flores and their three innocent children: Hillary, 9; Damaris, 5; and Matias, 2. Tragically, Armendariz then turned the gun on himself.

Photo: gofundme

At the scene of the tragedy, Flores, aged 29, and two of the children were declared deceased. Armendariz and another child were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries later, according to the police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a press release noting that Flores and Armendariz were previously married but had separated. Sgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department stated, “They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this… Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to provide financial support for the funeral expenses of Flores’ family. Generous donors have already contributed over $10,000, reflecting the community’s empathy and solidarity.

The GoFundMe organizer penned a heartfelt tribute: “Cassandra was a great friend, mother, daughter, and sister. She was working hard to provide the best life she could for her 3 children.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the tip line at 405-297-1200.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is important to remember that if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, support is available. Reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org. All calls are confidential and toll-free, with assistance provided 24/7 in over 170 languages.”