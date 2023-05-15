The Suspect in Fatal Wedding Crash Claims she ‘did nothing Wrong’: Record shows

The woman accused of driving drunk and killing a bride on her wedding day in South Carolina claimed police she “did nothing wrong” despite reportedly having a blood alcohol amount more than three times the legal limit, according to official records.

According to online records, Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless murder and three counts of felony DUI resulting in grave bodily harm following the April 28 incident.

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the crash only hours after marrying Aric Hutchinson, who was also injured in the tragedy, Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath said, according to The Associated Press.

According to an incident report, law enforcement officers who went to the scene on the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue in Folly Beach saw “a golf cart on its side mangled with a Toyota sedan” with four fatalities scattered across the collision site.

Miller was found unconscious and without a pulse. Officers attempted to revive Miller by doing CPR and attaching her to an automatic external defibrillator, but a paramedic pronounced her dead on the site.

Toxicology results revealed that Komoroski, 25, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.26, more than three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash on April 28. (Credit: AP)

Hutchinson and three other people were brought to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Sgt. Zachary Halpern said he spoke with Komoroski, the alleged driver of the Toyota, and “smelled an odor of alcohol coming from her breath and person.”

Komoroski explained to Halpern that she was driving home when “all of a sudden something hit me.” Halpern noticed the suspect heading eastbound on East Ashley Avenue, while her home was in the opposite way.

Komoroski refused to do any field sobriety tests and swayed when Halpern ordered him to stand. She informed the sergeant she had two drinks that night, a beer and a “tequila pineapple an hour ago or so,” according to the incident report.

According to a toxicology study, Komoroski’s blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%.

When Komoroski was detained and placed in handcuffs, she repeatedly asked why she had been arrested, despite the fact that Halpern had informed her many times, “a clear indication of someone who is intoxicated,” according to the report.

At least four witnesses arrived at the collision site to help the victims. According to one of the witnesses, the incident sounded like “a loud explosion going off.”

Komoroski would “stop talking as if thinking” and start asking if the car on the scene was hers, then “would see one of the injured and start screaming who is that,” according to a witness quoted in the report.

Another witness reported that Komoroski “was dazed and confused” and repeatedly said “I did nothing wrong” and that she wanted to go home, the report states.

Komoroski remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, according to online records. Komoroski’s attorneys did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com