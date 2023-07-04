Shocking Road Rage Incident: Texas TV Meteorologist Sucker Punched in Dashcam Footage

In a highly disturbing incident captured on dashcam footage, a Texas TV meteorologist found himself at the receiving end of a sucker punch during a road rage encounter. Avery Tomasco, a meteorologist for CBS Austin News, was confronted by an aggressive driver in a Toyota Prius, leading to an unexpected and unnecessary act of violence.

The incident unfolded as Tomasco merged onto a feeder road alongside a Texas highway. The Prius driver abruptly entered Tomasco’s lane, prompting a slight braking misjudgment from the meteorologist. While the incident could have been resolved calmly, it escalated further.

Tomasco, concerned about the reckless driving, followed the Prius until the driver eventually pulled into a mall parking lot. With his young daughter in the car, Tomasco stepped out to document the damage caused by the incident. Without any provocation or conversation, the Prius driver approached Tomasco and threw a punch. Thankfully, the meteorologist managed to move his head, only suffering a grazing blow to his cheek while taking the brunt of the hit on his shoulder.

Wait I know why this guy went full rage!!! We had both just finished driving on @EvilMopacATX. I wish I was kidding, that freeway brings out the worst in humanity. — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) June 27, 2023

In a series of tweets, Tomasco recounted the terrifying event and expressed his gratitude for an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby and intervened. He also highlighted the importance of having dashcam footage, as it provided clear evidence that allowed him to press charges against the assailant.

The Prius driver will soon face an arrest warrant and will be held accountable for the assault. Furthermore, Tomasco emphasized the value of dashcams, urging everyone to invest in one for their own protection.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of road rage and the unexpected violence that can result from minor driving incidents.

It also highlights the significance of video evidence in such cases, allowing victims to seek justice and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Tomasco’s experience stands as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety on the roads and foster a culture of respect and empathy while behind the wheel.