Teacher grabbed 8-year-old daughter by neck: Mother claims

An Ohio woman posted to Facebook on Thursday claiming a teacher abused her 8-year-old daughter and asked if any other parents had experienced a similar situation, according to WHIOTV.

“On Tuesday, March 7th my daughter got off the school bus and informed me that sometime after lunch her teacher Mrs. Mahan grabbed her by the neck, dumped out her desk, dumped out her locker, and her bin, and was screamed at her in front of the entire class! She said she felt sick, embarrassed, and sad,” Brittnee Nelson wrote in the post, saying the incident was “all over her asking for a copy of a piece of paper” after the 3rd grader lost the initial one she was given.

“I contacted the principal and superintendent, and I was told she has been reprimanded, but they couldn’t share what that was. The teacher returned to school the next day where she would be questioned, and so would 6 students,” Nelson wrote. “Three of them matched exactly Aaliyah’s statement.”

Nelson stated that her daughter has subsequently been placed in a different classroom “for the remainder of third grade to keep both parties ‘safe.'”

“Although [Aaliyah] is relieved to go to another teacher because she said she never wanted to go back in her classroom, I am saddened that this was the only option,” Nelson continued. “My daughter looked at me like I was a hero and thanked me for going this far but I don’t and won’t ever feel like it is enough. Why does the teacher get to go back to her normal routine and my daughter has to start all over for something that was NEVER her fault? I just wish I had more answers.”

Jeff Parker, superintendent of Eaton Community Schools, issued a statement to WHIO, saying that the school is aware of the situation and has “investigated the facts and have addressed accordingly. Beyond that, we do not comment on personnel issues that do not rise to the level of discipline.”