Former Teacher Accused of Long-Term Relationship With Student

A former South Carolina teacher is in serious legal trouble after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage boy that reportedly lasted for years. Nicole Callaham, 33, now faces multiple charges stemming from what investigators describe as a long-term pattern of misconduct.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the troubling situation began in 2021 when Callaham was working as a schoolteacher in Anderson County. Authorities say she began grooming a boy during his early teenage years, building what they described as a “prolonged and inappropriate” relationship.

As time went on, investigators say the relationship grew more personal and crossed serious boundaries. Callaham allegedly started signing the student out of school, driving him to his sports practices, and taking on the role of a supervisor for his after-school activities. These acts gave her regular access to the teen, and officials believe they were part of a larger effort to maintain control and continue the inappropriate contact.

The now-adult victim recently came forward with his story, according to law enforcement. Authorities say he waited until after turning 18 to report what had happened, needing time to understand and cope with the trauma he experienced. Once he was ready to speak up, he gave investigators the information they needed to launch a formal investigation.

Callaham has since been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Investigators believe the abuse may have gone on for at least two years, possibly longer.

Anderson County isn’t the only place where the alleged abuse is under review. The Greenville City Police Department has also filed charges, as they believe parts of the misconduct happened within their jurisdiction. The victim was reportedly attending school in Greenville, which brought that department into the case as well.

Authorities haven’t shared many more details about how the case came to light or what evidence they’ve collected, but the allegations have already caused a stir in both counties. People who knew Callaham or trusted her as a teacher are struggling to make sense of the situation.

Parents and community members have been left shocked by the news, with many wondering how something like this could go unnoticed for so long. As the investigation continues, more information is expected to surface, and officials are encouraging anyone with relevant details to step forward.

Callaham has not made any public statements at this time, and no information has been released regarding her legal representation or court dates. For now, both the Anderson County and Greenville City authorities are working together to determine the full extent of what happened and ensure justice is served.