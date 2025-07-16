McDonald’s Manager Stabbed to Death After Sending Worker Home in Shift Dispute

A routine morning shift at a Michigan McDonald’s turned deadly when a workplace disagreement spiraled into a horrifying act of violence.

Afeni Badu Muhammad, 26, of Eastpointe, Michigan, is now facing serious charges after being accused of stabbing her manager to death following a confrontation at work. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed she’s been arraigned on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

Authorities say the incident happened on the morning of July 11, when Muhammad got into an argument with her manager, Jennifer Harris. After the disagreement, Harris reportedly asked Muhammad to clock out early and head home. But things took a disturbing turn when, according to prosecutors, Muhammad returned to the restaurant later that morning wearing a mask. She allegedly came through the employee entrance and stabbed Harris multiple times.

What happened next was straight out of a movie, except tragically real. A customer at the drive-through witnessed the attack and pulled out a legal firearm, shooting through the window in an attempt to stop the stabbing. Despite the intervention, Muhammad managed to run to her car and tried to flee, but the customer followed her and held her at gunpoint until officers arrived at the scene.

Jennifer Harris, who was just 39, had worked at McDonald’s for 15 years. She was not only a longtime manager but also a mother to six children. The prosecutor’s office expressed heartbreak over the incident, saying in a statement, “It is deeply troubling that we continue to see violence used as a response to conflict. How have we reached a point where, for some, the solution to a disagreement or problem is to pick up a weapon instead of finding a way to resolve differences peacefully?”

The community is reeling from the tragedy. On Monday afternoon, hundreds gathered outside the McDonald’s where the stabbing took place to honor Harris’s memory. Balloons filled the sky as friends, co-workers, and loved ones remembered the woman whose life was taken far too soon.

“It hurts so bad that my mama is not here,” said Harris’s daughter, Anttenisha Griffin, during an emotional interview with CBS News.

A GoFundMe was launched by Divine Restoration Ministries in Detroit, working in partnership with Harris’s family. The fundraiser aims to support her six children and ensure that her dedication and compassion live on through them. “Through this fund, Jennifer’s legacy of strength, compassion, and dedication will continue to guide and uplift her children,” the GoFundMe post reads. The funds will be used for their education, well-being, and personal growth as they move forward without their mother.

The case is still under investigation, and Muhammad remains in custody as she faces the weight of the charges ahead. The story has sparked conversation and concern about workplace safety and the rising trend of violent outbursts following interpersonal conflict.

This shocking incident has left a scar on a Michigan community, forever changing the lives of a family that’s now left grieving a mother, a mentor, and a beloved friend.