“She Said the New Ones Scare Her”: Nearly 100 Raccoons Swarm Washington Woman’s Home

Last week, nearly 100 raccoons swarmed the rural home of a woman in Kitsap County, Washington, prompting her to call 911. The incident, captured on video and released by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, showed the raccoons surrounding her property in broad daylight, seeking food.

The woman, who lives just north of Suquamish, reported to deputies that raccoons had been gathering in her wooded backyard for the past six weeks. According to Kevin McCarty, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, she has been feeding raccoons for over 38 years but had never seen such large numbers before. The raccoons had also recently started displaying aggressive behavior.

“She said the normal raccoons are nice, but the new ones scare her,” McCarty explained, referencing a deputy’s report. The woman claimed that the animals would not leave her property unless they were fed. Each time she attempted to leave her home, she would toss food to them to keep them at bay.

The situation escalated when the raccoons began approaching the house, scratching on windows and walls throughout the day. The woman eventually called for assistance, stating she felt trapped and unable to leave her home. Deputies arrived at her property around 1 p.m. and, despite the woman’s fears, reported that the raccoons did not display aggressive behavior during their visit. She was ultimately able to leave the premises in her car.

Following the report, Kitsap County dispatchers contacted the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency directed the woman to its “wildlife control operators” (WCO) program, which links residents with certified private trappers who manage small animal issues. According to state law, animals trapped by WCOs must either be released on-site or euthanized.

Department spokesperson Bridget Mire emphasized the importance of not feeding wildlife. She warned that when animals gather around unnatural food sources, it can lead to the spread of disease, diminish their natural fear of humans, and attract predators.

As of Tuesday, it remains unclear what actions have been taken regarding the raccoons at the woman’s home.