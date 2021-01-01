Washington Times: Will the real president of the United States please stand up?

Will the real president of the United States please stand up? – https://t.co/ybC58d1nbP – @washtimes — m.rice (@mrice53550562) March 18, 2021

From The Washington Times:

Can anyone just tell us who the hell is running our federal government right now?

You literally get censored out of existence for suggesting that anyone other than Joe Biden won the election last November. Yet there is no evidence today — four months later — that Mr. Biden is actually serving as president.

A weird Tron video this week appeared to show Mr. Biden — looking every bit the part of Max Headroom — interfacing with House Democrats in Congress. Digitally, of course.

He droned on for a few minutes using scripted psycho-pablum, sitting alone at a table. The table was empty except for his instruction manual. As he spoke haltingly, he looked up at a giant screen from which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stared awkwardly, fake smiling.

One could imagine the Dem droids watching from somewhere in the cybersphere nodding along obediently.

“I’m happy to take questions,” he said, pretending for a moment to actually be the leader of the free world.

Then he remembered.

“If that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance,” Mr. Biden added, using his bizarre nickname for the smiling droid staring down at him.

Her face twitched. Mr. Biden, apparently, had failed to display proper subservience.

“Whatever you want me to do,” he added meekly.

Even more alarming than his failure to display proper subservience was the notion that Mr. Biden had offered to allow questions and possibly even answer them.

The Overlords were not pleased.

They immediately issued a long censorship “beep.” Then the Overlords cut away from the video of the man claiming to be the leader of the free world and replaced it with a test pattern of colored bars.